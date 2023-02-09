Marc Broussard Releases 2nd Single "I've Got To Use My Imagination" From Upcoming Studio Album





"He [Bland] was the first blues singer that I really responded to," Broussard reflects. "That howl that Bland did, that bark that he does in his songs, really got me. His recordings are all up in my heart. I just have to dig into them to try to do them my own way, but I still listen to his music to get true inspiration for what a singer can share." The song is out today.



"I've Got to Use My Imagination" is the second single and one of twelve tracks from Broussard's upcoming new album S.O.S.4: Blues For Your Soul, a selection of distinctive renditions of blues and soul classics including Johnny "



S.O.S. 4: Blues For Your Soul is available on March 3 via Bonamassa's Keeping The Blues Alive Records. Pre-order the album here.

Broussard resumes his national tour this week in Fort Worth, TX on February 11. Additional cities include Baton Rouge, Memphis, Raleigh, NC, Atlanta, Washington, DC, New York City, and Cincinnati, OH. The list of tour dates is below, with more to be announced. Visit www.marcbroussard.com/tour for updates.



2023 Tour Dates

February 11 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

February 12 - The Woodlands, TX @ Dosey Doe

February 16 - Gulf Shores, AL @ Erica H. Meyer Civic Center

March 8 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Manship Theatre

March 9 - Memphis, TN @ Lafayette's

March 10 - Chattanooga, TN @ Walker Theatre

March 11 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

March 14 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

March 15 - Charleston, SC @ The Riviera Theater

March 17 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

March 18 - Birmingham, AL @ The Lyric Theatre

April 5 - Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre

April 6 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

April 7 - Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore

April 8 - New York, NY @ Sony Hall

April 11 - Old Saybrook, CT @ Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center

April 12 - Fall River, MA @ Narrows Center for the Arts

April 14 - Portsmouth, NH @ Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club

April 15 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

April 16 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

April 18 - Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall

April 21 - Louisville, KY @ Bomhard Theater

April 22 - Huntingdon, TN @ Dixie Carter PAC







Broussard released multiple albums with major labels over the last ten years before returning to his independent roots with several acclaimed original recordings and charitable cover albums via his SOS Foundation (Save our Soul).



Marc Broussard's philanthropic efforts extend well over a decade, beginning with his self-released album Bootleg to Benefit the Victims of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and his efforts to organize the Momentary Setback Fund to provide financial assistance to those displaced by both Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Rita. In 2015, to further his commitment to tying music to a mission, he established the SOS Foundation as a conduit to raise money for worthy causes, including the United Way, Habitat for Humanity, the City of Refuge in Atlanta, and Our Lady of the Lake Children's hospital in Baton Rouge, LA. https://www.marcbroussard.com/charity-1



SOS 4: Blues for Your Soul is a follow-up to 2019's A Lullaby Collection SOS III, a series of standards geared towards a younger audience with the accompanying book, I Love You For You, marking Broussard's debut as an author.

Marc Broussard is an artist with a unique gift of channeling the spirits of classic R&B, rock, and soul into contemporary terms. The son of Louisiana Hall of Fame guitarist Ted Broussard of "The Boogie Kings," he nurtured his musical gifts at an early age in the vibrant Lafayette, Louisiana music scene. After releasing a highly successful independent EP at age 20, Broussard made his major-label debut with Carencro. The album featured the breakout hit "Home" and catapulted him into the national spotlight. That album and the others that followed revealed Broussard as a southern soul singer with both a rarefied talent and an innate stylistic and emotional authenticity that have made him one of the most indelible artists of his generation. NPR cited, "His music radiates soulful Louisiana blues, but his songs blend those influences with raucous rock 'n' roll to create unique and infectious music." Washington Times noted, "Few modern voices are as powerful as Marc Broussard's soulful, Bayou-bred baritone." 