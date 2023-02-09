Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 09/02/2023

Patti LaBelle & Jennifer Hudson Sing 'You Are My Friend' On The Jennifer Hudson Show

Hot Songs Around The World

Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
274 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
417 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
546 entries in 26 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
180 entries in 18 charts
Calm Down
Rema
372 entries in 19 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
168 entries in 24 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
922 entries in 28 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
92 entries in 26 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
546 entries in 17 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The legendary Patti LaBelle made an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Wednesday, February 8.
Host Jennifer Hudson tries not to cry as she talks about how Patti LaBelle is like a second mom to her and how the legend paved the way for her career.

Patti, who is promoting her tour, recalls an embarrassing moment that went viral at the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony for President Bill Clinton, and she reacts to another viral moment from her appearance on "The Tyra Banks Show."

The icon then reflects on being 78 years old and on the lookout for love, stating that she's "too good to be solo."

Plus, Patti and Jennifer discuss who should play Patti in a movie and she reminisces on past moments with Diana Ross, the Rolling Stones, and Prince before the singers perform a duet of "You Are My Friend." Don't miss Patti and Jennifer sing to audience member Althea celebrating her 103rd birthday on the show!

This week continues with fellow EGOT winner John Legend helping Jennifer celebrate the 100th episode of her talk show! Later in the week, actress Alison Brie and author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt stop by.
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0098629 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0010209083557129 secs