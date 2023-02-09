Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 09/02/2023

Beyonce Releases 'Cuff It' Wetter Remix On Streaming Platforms

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Beyoncé has shared the "Wetter Remix" for her Grammy winning single "CUFF IT."
The track is off her recent album, "Renaissance." The new project, which recently debuted at #1 on the Billboard albums chart, includes 16 tracks. On Sunday, the original track won Best R&B Song at the GRAMMYs.

The new remix features work by Nile Rodgers, Honey Dijon, Brittany "@Chi_Coney" Coney, Beam, Raphael Saadiq, Denisia "@Blu June" Andrews, and more.

Beyoncé released her last solo album, "The Gift," a companion album to Disney's live action remake of The Lion King, in 2019. The album was followed by her short film, Black Is King, in 2020. Her last solo studio album was "Lemonade," released in 2016.

Beyoncé wrote and performed "Be Alive," which was featured on the soundtrack for King Richard and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song. Beyoncé's other film work includes Dreamgirls, Epic, Obsessed, Cadillac Records, The Pink Panther, Fade to Black, The Fighting Temptations, Carmen: A Hip Hopera, and Austin Powers.






