Poison Run Announce New Album 'Harvest'

Its title track interplays between softly transitory instrumentals and sonic barrages, juxtaposing piano passages against a drawling, sitting-on-the-edge-of-the-world vocal line. Frantic instrumentals race forward with bold highs, shifting effortlessly from urgent funeral marches to subtly power pop inflected choruses. "Harvest" is a metaphor for workers' struggle - a bitter calls to arms. Watch the official music video below.



"I've always found fantasy tropes to be incredibly evocative," vocalist/guitarist Mac Kennedy notes, "that said, even though they are a set of symbols that seem to speak to most people of our generation, they are often either apolitical or co-opted for incredibly backwards politics."



With Harvest's lyrics and imagery, Kennedy reworks fantasy imagery as a series of totems for the downtrodden, stripping it of its escapist tendencies and retooling it as a rich metaphor for the collective struggle over our shared reality: "Instead of knights in shining armor and dragons, it's a peasant revolt," he explains, "I'm all for protest songs, but with this band I've found that sometimes your message can reach a greater audience if you imbue it with a certain interactive, almost magical realist element."



They do not flinch in the face of darkness or peddle in empty utopian gestures, but rather harness the energies of revenge and comradery to stoke the desire for a better world made material.Its title track interplays between softly transitory instrumentals and sonic barrages, juxtaposing piano passages against a drawling, sitting-on-the-edge-of-the-world vocal line. Frantic instrumentals race forward with bold highs, shifting effortlessly from urgent funeral marches to subtly power pop inflected choruses. "Harvest" is a metaphor for workers' struggle - a bitter calls to arms. Watch the official music video below.With Harvest, Poison Ruin aligns their sonic palette to their godless, medieval-inflected aesthetic symbolism, creating a record which strikes with an assured sense of blackened harmony."I've always found fantasy tropes to be incredibly evocative," vocalist/guitarist Mac Kennedy notes, "that said, even though they are a set of symbols that seem to speak to most people of our generation, they are often either apolitical or co-opted for incredibly backwards politics."With Harvest's lyrics and imagery, Kennedy reworks fantasy imagery as a series of totems for the downtrodden, stripping it of its escapist tendencies and retooling it as a rich metaphor for the collective struggle over our shared reality: "Instead of knights in shining armor and dragons, it's a peasant revolt," he explains, "I'm all for protest songs, but with this band I've found that sometimes your message can reach a greater audience if you imbue it with a certain interactive, almost magical realist element."These are not superficial or self-aggrandizing political statements. Rather, Poison Ruin stares into the abyss of present-day life with a sober and empathetic outlook, portraying our cracked reality as a complex and difficult to parse miasma of competing desires.Philadelphia's Poison Ruin first emerged in April of 2020 with their eponymous EP, which was followed shortly by a second eponymous EP the following February, both self-released. While they share a certain affinity for rough-around-the-edges, lo-fidelity stones with their compatriots Devil Master and Sheer Mag, Poison Ruin wants things bleaker.The up-tempo guitar heroics of their first two EPs (which were collectively released as a S/T LP in February of 2021) have been dragged through the trenches, emerging as a heavy morass of breathless gloom. With Harvest, Poison Ruin have constructed a richly chilling fable out of modern living. Their tale is as lurid as it is seductive, as much a promising fantasy as it is a dreary portrait of reality itself. Poison Ruin's Relapse debut, Harvest was mastered by Arthur Rizk. It sees its release on April 14 alongside the reissue of their eponymous 2021 LP which has established the band as one of punk and the underground's newest beloved treasures. Poison Ruin will tour extensively this year. They've confirmed several U.S. dates including SXSW, NYC and a hometown PHL release show. In April they head overseas for a full EU / UK run including a performance at Roudburn. See below for a full list of dates. Poison Ruin Live Dates:Mar 03 - 05: Austin, TX - This Is Austin Not That GreatMar 06: San Antonio, TX - The Lonesome RoseMar 07: Houston, TX - White SwanMar 08: Dallas, TX - Double WideMar 09: Tulsa, OK - Whittier BarMar 10: Albuquerque, NM - SisterMar 11: Tempe, AZ - The BeastMar 14 - 18: Austin, TX - SXSWApr 13: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda'sApr 15: Brooklyn, NY - MeadowsApr 18: Antwerp, BE - Antwerp Music CityApr 19: Tilburg, NL - RoadburnApr 20: Hamburg, DE - KometApr 21: Leipzig, DE - ZxRxApr 22: Berlin, DE - Urban SpreeApr 23: Prague, CZ - Underdogs BallroomApr 25: Vienna, AT - Venster99Apr 26: Linz, AT - KapuApr 27: Zagreb, HR - Attack!Apr 28: Bologna, IT - DEVApr 29: Parma, IT - Splinter ClubApr 30: Innsbruk, AT - PMKMay 02: Geneve, CH - La MakhnoMay 03: Marseille, FR - MolotovMay 04: Bilbao, ES - El NidoMay 05: Madrid, ES - Wurlitzer BallroomMay 06: Barcelona, ES - Sala VolMay 07: Toulouse, FR - Le RavelinMay 09: Bristol, UK - CrownMay 10: Manchester, UK - The GulliverMay 11: Glasgow, UK - The Old HairdressersMay 12: Newcastle, UK - The Lubber FiendMay 13: London, UK - New River StudiosMay 14: Portsmouth, UK - The LoftMay 16: Paris, FR - Le KlubMay 17: Kortrijk, BE - The PitsMay 18: Nijmegen, NL - De OnderbroekMay 19: Nurnberg, DE - Projekt 31May 20: Dresden, DE - Over The EdgeMay 21: Weimar, DE - Gerber 3



