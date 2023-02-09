D4VD Unveils Highly-Anticipated New Song "Placebo Effect"





The moody track hears d4vd share an experience of unrequited love set to ambient mournful instrumentals as he realizes that what he felt was just a placebo effect of the real thing.



This single is a capstone for d4vd's breakout 2022 and a sign of much more to come in 2023. Last year, d4vd released two highly acclaimed chart-climbing singles, the grungy, guitar-driven breakup anthem "



After facing copyright strikes on his gaming youtube channel, d4vd began recording his own music inside his sister's closet on the app BandLab. He stays true to his DIY beginnings as he continues to release genre-defying singles with influences ranging from R&B to Indie Rock.



On February 17, d4vd will embark on his debut headlining run of tour dates which entirely sold out minutes after going on sale. It will kick off the tour at White Oak Music Hall (upstairs) - Houston, TX



"What's most striking about d4vd's story isn't the overnight success, but rather the immense potential in the songs of a teenager who only so recently discovered his talent." - Pigeons & Planes

​​"Here is a very contemporary kind of budding star. Still just 17, d4vd has already cracked the Billboard Hot 100 and the Hot Alternative/Rock charts - though that probably undersells how famous he is." - FADER

"And while d4vd may only be 17, don't let his age fool you. The musician is mature beyond his years (both in the personal and artistic sense). He has a unique ability to make the most inexpressible emotions palpable." - V Man

"crafts emotive indie-leaning gems, breaking through to the mainstream" - Top40-Charts.com





D4VD HEADLINE TOUR DATES:

Feb 17 - White Oak

Feb 21 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CA**

Feb 28 - The Lower Third - London, UK**

March 1 - Point Éphémère - Paris, FR

March 3 - Baby's All Right - New York, NY**

March 6 -

**SOLD OUT



