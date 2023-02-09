Chiiild Unveils Latest Track "Antidote"; Headlining North American "Better Luck In The Next Life Tour" Kicks Off March 2, 2023





Multi-talented artist Chiiild crafts beautiful and thought-provoking hymns that transcend genre, while still retaining the integrity of Soul, Jazz, and R&B. As an artist influenced by everyone from New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, multi-talented and genre-bending artist Chiiild releases his latest track " Antidote " via Avant Garden/4th & Broadway (Def Jam Recordings, Inc.)/Universal Music Canada. The track will appear on Chiiild's forthcoming album Better Luck in the Next Life, due out March 3, 2023.Chiiild has continued to release compelling and introspective records, and " Antidote " is no exception. This latest release is complete with rich layers of heartfelt vocals and an undeniable sense of sincerity that puts listeners at the heart of Chiiild's carefully crafted world.About the track, Chiiild shares "'Antidote' is about being enamoured by a person. It describes the infatuation of watching someone live life optimistically and simply wanting a piece of that because they symbolize the light for you. It is a representation of the idea that this person could save me from any emotional or physical struggle."Chiiild first announced Better Luck in the Next Life with the release of his single "Bon Voyage." The track offered a first glimpse into the album, which serves as an in-depth exploration of creative freedom, personal equilibrium, and a return home. Chiiild followed this up by releasing his next single "You Get Me (A Final Word)," which premiered on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music in December. Most recently, Chiiild teamed up with R&B powerhouse Lucky Daye on his latest track "Good For Now." These singles have accumulated nearly 4 million streams and counting.This spring, Chiiild will be embarking on his "Better Luck in the Next Life Tour," kicking off on March 2, 2023, in Santa Ana, CA and stopping in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and many more. The full list of dates can be found below, and tickets are on sale now. For more information, please visit https://chiiild.com/.Better Luck In The Next Life will be the follow up project to Chiiild's 2021 debut album Hope for Sale, which upon release was met with critical acclaim from NPR, Complex, NYLON, and more and has amassed over 62 million streams to date. The album was nominated for Alternative Album of the Year at the 2022 JUNO Awards, and Chiiild was also named one of VEVO's 2022 DSCVR Artists to Watch. Chiiild delivered a soulful medley of two of his most well-known songs from this album, "Pirouette" and " Sleepwalking " on Jimmy Kimmel Live! - watch the performance HERE. Prior to Hope for Sale, Chiiild released his debut EP Synthetic Soul in early 2020.In 2022, Chiiild embarked on Leon Bridges' "The Boundless Tour" for select dates. Previously, Chiiild sold out his debut headline tour in the US, The Apocalyptic Optimistic Tour, which featured festival performances at Lollapalooza, Life Is Beautiful, and Governor's Ball.CHIIILD "BETTER LUCK IN THE NEXT LIFE TOUR" DATES:March 2, 2023 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation RoomMarch 3, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The RoxyMarch 4, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - M3F FestivalMarch 7, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby CourtMarch 8, 2023 - Denver, CO - Bluebird TheaterMarch 11, 2023 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Bronze PeacockMarch 12, 2023 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Cambridge RoomMarch 13-18, 2023 - Austin, TX - SXSWMarch 19, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - Paris at House of Blues - New OrleansMarch 21, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5March 22, 2023 - Nashville, TN - The Basement EastMarch 24, 2023 - Washington, D.C. - Union StageMarch 25, 2023 - New York, NY - The Bowery BallroomMarch 27, 2023 - Cambridge, MA - The SinclairMarch 29, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Virgin Mobile Corona TheatreMarch 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - The Axis ClubApril 1, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Schubas TavernApril 2, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street EntryApril 6, 2023 - Seattle, WA - NeumosApril 7, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood TheatreApril 8, 2023 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir LoungeApril 11, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The IndependentMulti-talented artist Chiiild crafts beautiful and thought-provoking hymns that transcend genre, while still retaining the integrity of Soul, Jazz, and R&B. As an artist influenced by everyone from Pink Floyd to Marvin Gaye, Chiiild has a knack for melding sounds and coupling them with songwriting that is rooted in both storytelling and social commentary. In early 2020, Chiiild released his debut EP Synthetic Soul. He followed with his debut album Hope For Sale in 2021, which earned a Hi-Fidelity Award at the Prism Prize and a Juno Award nomination for Alternative Album of the Year. His upcoming 2023 release Better Luck in the Next Life is a culmination of Chiiild's influences and experiences, mixed with a graduated level of experimentation. At the heart of it, Better Luck in the Next Life matches passion with energy from an artist who isn't afraid to take risks in his sound and evolve with every lyric and note.



