Maren Morris To Headline Hometown Of Arlington, Texas At The American Contender Tournament Finals On March 9, 2023

For fans wanting to make this one-of-a-kind weekend even more memorable, VIP tickets are available for purchase. Guests can enjoy premium seating closest to the action, question-and-answer presentations, behind-the-scenes tours and much more. For more information or to purchase VIP tickets and premium experiences, eventgoers can visit www.americanrodeo.com/tickets. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Joining a full lineup of entertainment at The American Western Weekend March 8-11 at Globe Life Field, Teton Ridge announced today that singer, songwriter Maren Morris will perform live following The American Contender Tournament Finals on Thursday, March 9, 2023.With her roots in Arlington, Morris is one of the leading voices in music today, armed with incredible vocal stylings and songwriting chops, sheer talent, honest lyrics and an undeniable presence. Her GRAMMY-nominated third album Humble Quest was released in March 2022 to widespread critical acclaim. The album debuted at #2 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, broke the record for most first day and first week streams globally on Amazon Music for a country album by a female artist and features Gold-certified, GRAMMY-nominated lead single "Circles Around This Town," which was the most-added single at country radio upon impact and broke Amazon Music's record for most streams for a country song debut by a female artist.Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd were nominated for a GRAMMY and two CMA Awards for their #1, Platinum-certified first official duet "Chasing After You." Her four times Platinum-certified single " The Bones " dominated 2020, topping the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 19 consecutive weeks and became the first solo female multi-week #1 at country radio since 2012. The single earned the dynamic songstress Song of the Year and Female Artist of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards, Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards, plus Female Artist of the year and Music Event of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards and a 2021 Grammy nomination for Best Country Song.Morris' talent complements a powerhouse grouping of musical talent spread across four days of nonstop western sports action in her home state of Texas.Following the exhilarating and competitive in-arena sports action on Friday night March 10th at The American Performance Horseman groundbreaking event, fans will be treated to more than two hours of live musical performances from legendary singer, songwriter Sheryl Crow and three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer Darius Rucker, all kicked off by opening act the Ghost Hounds.Acquired by Teton Ridge in late 2021, The American Rodeo, celebrating its 10th year, features competitors in all eight traditional rodeo disciplines. Fans can root for the underdog "Contenders" chasing a $1 million bonus or the professional athletes defending their champion status in the ultimate high-stakes showdown.The crowning moment in western sports will feature an extended performance from multi-platinum award winning artist Cody Johnson on Saturday, March 11. Tickets for The American Western Weekend can be purchased at www.americanrodeo.com/tickets. For a full schedule of the events throughout the week, visit www.americanrodeo.com.All tickets for The American Contender Tournament Finals on Thursday, March 9 will include the live post-event performance by Maren Morris, tickets for The American Performance Horseman on Friday, March 10 will include the live post-event performance by the Ghost Hounds, Sheryl Crow and Darius Rucker and tickets for The American Rodeo on Saturday, March 11 will include Cody Johnson's live performance. Performance tickets cannot be purchased separately.For fans wanting to make this one-of-a-kind weekend even more memorable, VIP tickets are available for purchase. Guests can enjoy premium seating closest to the action, question-and-answer presentations, behind-the-scenes tours and much more. For more information or to purchase VIP tickets and premium experiences, eventgoers can visit www.americanrodeo.com/tickets.



