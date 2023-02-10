SHAB Set To Release New Single 'Dolce Vita'





SPOTIFY - open.spotify.com/artist/0repuWOrxA3wK6vdP99hoZ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hot off the heels of her European Tour proving herself to be one of pop's more compelling live acts, International Pop Star & Songwriter SHAB is set to release an intoxicating new single, 'DOLCE VITA', out everywhere on Friday, February 10th. Later this month, she will also reveal a music video oozing with charisma to accompany the vibrant and hook-filled song featuring Shab's scene-stealing vocals.With Millions of YouTube views and fans worldwide, 'DOLCE VITA' is steered by Grammy-winning producer Damon Sharpe, who is known for producing Ariana Grande and Jennifer Lopez. This dazzling track showcases SHAB's passionate music-making as she just came off her sensual and richly textured hit single 'SEXUAL', which opened February 2023 at #2 on the British commercial pop charts as well as #47 on the U.K. Upfront Chart. Last year's release 'Serenity' saw Shab on a winning streak, reaching #4 on the Commercial Pop Top 50 Chart.SHAB is known for her ear-worm combination of urban tilting songs, pop ballads, and dance-inducing knockouts. She combines an eclectic mix of sonic effects and catchy dance-pop hooks to make energizing music effortless and memorable. SHAB delivers a kaleidoscope of sound that goes hand- in-hand with her introspective and powerful lyrics partnered with her distinct yet unpredictable vocals, ultimately achieving a cultural ubiquity that few artists could hope to reach.SHAB is an outspoken Iranian refugee living in America who also happens to be an international Pop Star. In a recent Instagram post to her millions of fans about Iran, SHAB spoke out for the first time about how the Iranian Morality Police would harass her beautiful sisters: as no one was empowered to stop them. She remembers her brothers being kidnapped and held for ransom: simply because her family opposed the revolutionary regime. She remembers how pro-Khomeni forces persecuted her father and burned down his workplace: with her Dad dying of a heart attack in his early 50s from the stress that was brought to their doorstep. And she remembers his death leaving her mother with 13 kids to raise, without any help and during a horrifying revolution and social upheaval.A star across three continents, SHAB first gained attention in the Western Hemisphere during late 2020 as a "breakout star of the global pandemic," SHAB has registered three consecutive Number Two hits on the British commercial pop charts with her first three English language singles released during the 2020-21 COVID lockdown. Her February 2021 debut album, INFINITE LOVE, has been met with immediate critical acclaim, with her unique electronic dance sound typified as "an energizing Global Pop that is both effortless and memorable."In addition to lighting the world on fire with her music, SHAB is also a proud mother of two. She first came to America by herself at age 14 as a refugee and learned English while working three jobs. After graduating college, SHAB attended law school but soon left to pursue writing and performing music full-time...and she has never looked back. She has a passion for meditation, mindfulness and yoga—truly a living example of beauty from the inside out.INSTAGRAM - www.instagram.com/shabmusicofficialTWITTER - twitter.com/shabmusic_FACEBOOK - www.facebook.com/ShabMusicOfficialYOUTUBE - www.youtube.com/c/ShabMusicOfficialSPOTIFY - open.spotify.com/artist/0repuWOrxA3wK6vdP99hoZ



