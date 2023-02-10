|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
Saukar Reintroduces "Date Night", The First And Only Romantic Hip-Hop Album For Valentine's Day
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
178 entries in 18 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
270 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
414 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
540 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
369 entries in 19 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
164 entries in 24 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
918 entries in 28 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
86 entries in 26 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
543 entries in 17 charts
Most read news of the week
2022 Breakout Country Music Star Parker McCollum Releases Music Video For His Current Single "Handle On You"
In Celebration Of Bob Marley's 78th Birthday, The Marley Family Tuff Gong And Ume Release Bob Marley Limited-Edition Vinyl Series Pressed At Tuff Gong International In Jamaica - Available March 24
Bay Area Sister Duo OTRA Reveal New Single "E&M" Off Upcoming Debut Album 'I'm Not That Way' Out Digitally On February 10, 2023
Urban One Inc's Reach Media Announces R&B Superstar Ralph Tresvant Of New Edition As Host Of "Love And R&B"
Kim Petras Becomes First Transgender Artist To Win 'Best Pop/Duo Group Performance' Grammy For 'Unholy'
Multi-Award Winning Singer/Songwriter Kenny Lattimore Secures His First #1 Billboard Adult R&B Song In 25 Years With His Hit Single "Take A Dose"
Pete Francis, Founding Member Of Alt-Roots Powerhouse Dispatch, Announces New Album PTRN SKY! Releasing May 12
Muni Long Wins Best R&B Performance For Her Global Smash "Hrs & Hrs" At The 65th Annual Grammy Awards