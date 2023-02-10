Saukar Reintroduces "Date Night", The First And Only Romantic Hip-Hop Album For Valentine's Day





"Date Night" is available directly from Saukar's website, Spotify, Apple New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Saukar, underground Hip-Hop artist from Grand Rapids, MI, released his 23rd independent project, "Date Night" previously, but is now reintroducing it worldwide for Valentine's Day Weekend. Unlike many other urban works that are highly marketed in the music industry, this album takes a few unique approaches that include a concept, clean lyrics and turns away from the hypersexualization that dominates the Hip-Hop culture.The project takes a theatrical approach, in that it interprets Saukar as the main character and Music, a humanized form of sound and creation, as his love interest. Each song takes the listener on a ride of emotion that travels from the beginning of the date towards the end, with each song more romantic than the next. As the date goes on, the music changes and includes multiple urban genres to express the feelings involved.With clean lyrics that delve into declarations of attraction, companionship, and embrace, "Date Night" is not only perfect for couples who celebrate the spirit of love, but also for individuals who long for music that contains depth. Not only is Hip-Hop the prevalent back beat, but it also contains pieces of Rhythm and Blues, Reggae, Afrobeat and EDM as well. Saukar not only performed as the rapper, but also was the sole composer, producer, & engineer; which shows the commitment that he is willing to give to his vision."I just got to the point of where I got tired of all the music on the radio being about violence and toxic relationships. Nothing against those mainstream artists & the industry that everyone abides by, but I believe that there are many more subjects that we in the Hip-Hop community can create upon. We need music about love. Love is how we grow."To enhance the feel of the music, Saukar also cooperated with artists from around the globe to contribute to the album; also for individual singles that are available. Saniyah X from Memphis, Tennessee contributes a beautiful response rap in the smokey vibes of " In My Arms ". From Brooklyn, New York, Krys Evans laces the groove "To My Room" with her sultry pop vocals. Out of Jamaica, the jazz singer Nina Karle performs beautifully on the subject of creation in "Most High". Across the globe from the United Kingdom, HQA takes Saukar's poetry from "Fly With You" into the stratosphere of soul. And the gospel duo David & Tiffany Spencer seal the lead with their virtuosity on the slow jam "Alright Together"."Date Night" is available directly from Saukar's website, Spotify, Apple Music and on all streaming platforms across the world.



