News
RnB 10/02/2023

Rihanna Drops 'Run This Town' Short Film On Apple Music Ahead Of Super Bowl Halftime Show

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Apple Music is bringing Rihanna fans new and exclusive ways to experience and celebrate her musical genius as they gear up for the highly anticipated Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

After today's Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference, Apple Music has shared a new short film, "Run This Town," leading up to Rihanna's Halftime Show performance.

As the clock ticks closer to the big show, fans can experience Rihanna's music with the deeply enriched multidimensional sound of Apple Music.

Subscribers can access the megastar's songs with Spatial Audio in Dolby Atmos, showcasing her heart-pumping anthems throughout her career mixing pop, rap, R&B, and EDM sounds under her ever-expanding umbrella.






