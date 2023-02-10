|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Rihanna Drops 'Run This Town' Short Film On Apple Music Ahead Of Super Bowl Halftime Show
Hot Songs Around The World
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
172 entries in 18 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
262 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
400 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
526 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
360 entries in 19 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
149 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
911 entries in 28 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
69 entries in 26 charts
Most read news of the week
In Celebration Of Bob Marley's 78th Birthday, The Marley Family Tuff Gong And Ume Release Bob Marley Limited-Edition Vinyl Series Pressed At Tuff Gong International In Jamaica - Available March 24
Bay Area Sister Duo OTRA Reveal New Single "E&M" Off Upcoming Debut Album 'I'm Not That Way' Out Digitally On February 10, 2023
Urban One Inc's Reach Media Announces R&B Superstar Ralph Tresvant Of New Edition As Host Of "Love And R&B"
Kim Petras Becomes First Transgender Artist To Win 'Best Pop/Duo Group Performance' Grammy For 'Unholy'
Multi-Award Winning Singer/Songwriter Kenny Lattimore Secures His First #1 Billboard Adult R&B Song In 25 Years With His Hit Single "Take A Dose"
Pete Francis, Founding Member Of Alt-Roots Powerhouse Dispatch, Announces New Album PTRN SKY! Releasing May 12
Muni Long Wins Best R&B Performance For Her Global Smash "Hrs & Hrs" At The 65th Annual Grammy Awards