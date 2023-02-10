Duran Duran Announce 2023 North American 'Future Past' Arena Tour





Produced by Live Nation, THE FUTURE PAST TOUR begins on May 28 in San Jose, CA and will make stops across Seattle, Portland, Salt Lake City, Austin, New Orleans, Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, and Tampa before concluding the first leg in Florida on June 18.



The tour will pick up again on August 24 in Sacramento, CA, with dates in Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C, Detroit, and Toronto amongst many more. Dates in NYC and LA will be announced soon.



The day before Valentine's Day, February 13, THE FUTURE PAST TOUR ARTIST PRE-SALE begins at 10am local time, offering DD VIP members a chance to spoil their loved ones or friends with an unforgettable night of music. Members (and those who wish to join) should visit www.duranduran.com and click the MEMBERS tab for more details.



Citi is the official card of the



Additional pre-sales will be added on February 14 and will end on Wednesday, February 15 at 10pm local time.

Tickets go on-sale to the general-public starting Thursday, February 16 at 10am local time.



Speaking about the upcoming dates,



2022 served as something of a landmark year for Duran Duran, having just been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, a career peak that followed a summer live season of epic proportions - headlining London's Hyde Park in front of 60,000 people, performing at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace and closing the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in their home town of Birmingham, not to mention a headline tour across North



The cinematic release of their new docu-concert film, 'A Hollywood High' followed, before the band capped off the year with a spectacular performance in Times



Enlisting the help of some of the most exciting names of the last 50 years, with 'FUTURE PAST,'



Working alongside DJ / producer Erol Alkan and pioneering Italian composer / producer Giorgio Moroder, who added his magic to create two instant future classics ('BEAUTIFUL LIES,' and 'TONIGHT UNITED'), as well as some of the most unexpected and inspiring names in pop - including Swedish hitmaker,



In addition, Blur's



The deluxe edition of 'FUTURE PAST (Complete Edition)' is out now via BMG. The 2LP set includes all 15 tracks from FUTURE PAST plus Duran Duran's cover of



2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

05/27 - Bottlerock Festival - Napa Valley, CA*

05/28 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA

05/31 - Climate Pledge

06/01 - Moda Center - Portland, OR

06/03 - Vivint

06/06 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

06/07 - Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA

06/09 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX

06/10 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

06/13 - Bridgestone

06/15 -

06/17 - Amalie

06/18 - FLA Live

08/24 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA

08/26 - T-Mobile

08/28 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

08/29 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

08/31 - Minnesota

09/01 - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - Chicago, IL

09/03 - CMAC - Canandaigua, NY

09/06 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

09/07 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

09/09 - PPG Paints

09/10 - Blossom

09/13 - Capital One

09/16 - Caesars

09/19 - Scotiabank

