Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 10/02/2023

Never Stay Down Release 'Make Me Feel Alive' On February 10, 2023

Never Stay Down Release 'Make Me Feel Alive' On February 10, 2023

Hot Songs Around The World

Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
267 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
408 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
534 entries in 26 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
175 entries in 18 charts
Calm Down
Rema
368 entries in 19 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
158 entries in 24 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
915 entries in 28 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
80 entries in 26 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Formed in 2022, Never Stay Down are a four piece Indie Rock band from the West Midlands, UK.
The band take inspiration from INXS, Depeche Mode and Kasabian with a blast of 80's nostalgia thrown in. Their sound features clean pop vocals accompanied by edgy overdriven guitar to bring their own unique take on modern Indie Pop Rock.

Their debut single 'Don't Look Now' received worldwide radio airplay including BBC Introducing . The follow up single 'Make Me Feel Alive' hopes to showcase a more energetic and powerful side to the band.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0097971 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0010619163513184 secs