Never Stay Down Release 'Make Me Feel Alive' On February 10, 2023

Their debut single 'Don't Look Now' received worldwide radio airplay including BBC Introducing . The follow up single 'Make Me Feel Alive' hopes to showcase a more energetic and powerful side to the band. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Formed in 2022, Never Stay Down are a four piece Indie Rock band from the West Midlands, UK.The band take inspiration from INXS, Depeche Mode and Kasabian with a blast of 80's nostalgia thrown in. Their sound features clean pop vocals accompanied by edgy overdriven guitar to bring their own unique take on modern Indie Pop Rock.Their debut single 'Don't Look Now' received worldwide radio airplay including BBC Introducing . The follow up single 'Make Me Feel Alive' hopes to showcase a more energetic and powerful side to the band.



