|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
Never Stay Down Release 'Make Me Feel Alive' On February 10, 2023
Hot Songs Around The World
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
267 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
408 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
534 entries in 26 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
175 entries in 18 charts
Calm Down
Rema
368 entries in 19 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
158 entries in 24 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
915 entries in 28 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
80 entries in 26 charts
Most read news of the week
Bay Area Sister Duo OTRA Reveal New Single "E&M" Off Upcoming Debut Album 'I'm Not That Way' Out Digitally On February 10, 2023
Multi-Award Winning Singer/Songwriter Kenny Lattimore Secures His First #1 Billboard Adult R&B Song In 25 Years With His Hit Single "Take A Dose"
Pete Francis, Founding Member Of Alt-Roots Powerhouse Dispatch, Announces New Album PTRN SKY! Releasing May 12
Muni Long Wins Best R&B Performance For Her Global Smash "Hrs & Hrs" At The 65th Annual Grammy Awards
Germaine Franco Becomes First Woman Of Color To Win The Grammy For Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media