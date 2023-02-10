Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 10/02/2023

Welsh Rockers The Now Releasing New Single 'The Devil Inside Me' On February 17, 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The highly infectious and guitar-heavy hooks of four-piece band The Now were born in South Wales in 2018 after Shane Callaghan (Rhythm Guitar & Lead Vocals), Will Scott (Drums), Callum Bromage (Guitar & Vocals) and Jay Evans (Bass Guitar) met at a local jam night.

Their stage presence was something special, and after perfecting their sound, The Now released its debut single "Friendly Fire" in 2021, followed by the 2022 debut 5-song EP 'The Truth Always Comes Out In The End,' which spawned the singles "Holy" (which was chosen as "The Coolest Song in the World" by SiriusXM's Little Steven's Underground Garage) and "Rockstar," both of which landed them exposure on ITV, BBC, Sky Sports, MTV and a number of local independent radio stations.

The last year found The Now selling out the opening of their hometown Swansea Arena and supporting the likes of Placebo, Noel Gallagher, Reef, Trampoline, Florence Black, The New Roses, and more.
With an average age of 25, the Welsh rockers deliver a huge punch to the head with superb lyrics and highly charged instrumentals.

Having already worked with legendary producers like Grammy award-winning producer Jason Perry (McFly, Busted, Don Broco, The Blackout), Adam Noble (Coldplay, Biffy Clyro, Liam Gallagher) and Richard Jackson (The Automatic, Super Furry Animals and Duffy), the band will release the new single "Devil Inside Me" on February 17. The track will appear on their upcoming debut full-length album, produced by Oli Jacobs (The 1975, Harry Styles) and due out this summer. A music video for the track will be premiering next week, and a teaser is now streaming here: https://youtube.com/shorts/cgJZux1nFTE.

Upcoming Shows:
Feb 22- London, England @ The Camden Assembly HEADLINE SHOW Tickets
Mar 03- Cardiff Fuel - supporting These Wicked Rivers
Mar 04- Gravesend, UK @ Leo's - supporting These Wicked Rivers
Apr 27- Poole, UK @ Lighthouse Tickets
Apr 29 Southampton, UK @ Suburbia - supporting Smokin Prophets
Apr 30 Dorset, UK @ Teddy Rocks Festival
Jun Festival Dates: Firenze Rocks (Italy), Isle of Wight (UK) and Prague Rocks.






