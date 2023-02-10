North Carolina's The Mystery Plan Presents Grooving Indie Pop 'What A Day' EP





Layout by Michelle Rackley at Clear Design New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Indie pop outfit The Mystery Plan are back with their 'What A Day' EP, a scrumptious dose of bliss-pop released via American boutique label 10mm Omega Recordings. This boisterous three-track offering highlights the lead track from the band's forthcoming 'Haunted Organic Machines' record - their seventh full length album and 13th major release.A staple on the North Carolina music scene, the Charlotte-based collective started back in 2010 as a duo with Jason Herring and Paul Jensen (Fetchin' Bones / the Interstellars) writing and producing everything. Jason's wife, Amy Herring, then joined and, several years later, the line-up was rounded out with Otis Hughes, Patty McLaughlin Thomas and Jefferson Chester."When we were starting to come out of the pandemic we wanted to do something fun and groovy, and what happened was 'What A Day (Disco)'. The rest of the album just fell into place after that," says Jason Herring.Produced and mixed by Jason Herring and Rob Tavaglione, 'Haunted Organic Machines' finds the band exploring new, but familiar territory from spacey dance grooves, to spooky, moody dream pop and everything that goes with it.This album follows a steady stream of releases from the quintet, the latest of which involved the legendary John Fryer (This Mortal Coil, Black Needle Noise), known for producing seminal releases by Love and Rockets, Dead Can Dance, Nine Inch Nails, Swans, Clan of Xymox, Yaz (Yazoo), Xmal Deutschland and Stabbing Westward, among others. This fruitful collaboration shaped The Mystery Plan albums 'Queensland Ballroom', 'Zsa Zsa' and 'You Also Have Eyes', not to mention the creation of an epic remix on the 'Thought Bubbles' record.As of February 10, the 'What A Day' EP will be available digitally, including Bandcamp, Spotify and Apple Music. The full ''Haunted Organic Machines' album will be released, both digitally and on CD, on March 31.- "Pure sensual dreamtronica awash in haunting melodies. It's guaranteed to set the serotonin flowing in the farthest recesses of any late night minds" - Guitar Magazine- "A delicious smorgasbord for varied tastes - from chill out to dark dreamery and even massively beautiful modern classical music with a near-mystifying delivery" - The Big Takeover Magazine- "A chilled, dreamy, hypnotic sound... and the Beth Gibbons-esque vocals of Amy Herring" - Top40-Charts Magazine- "Beguiling... immerses the listener in a dream world of suggestion and fantasy, a melodic landscape of wonder, but an encounter equally evocative of the real world we all embrace" ~ Ringmaster ReviewTRACK LIST1. What A Day2. What A Day (Steve Howerton/ Coflo remix)3. Absolute (live at Satellite Recording studios)Produced by Jason Herring and Rob TavaglioneAdditional production on "What A Day (Disco)" by That Guy SmittyRecorded at Bulls Hit Records and Catalyst Recording in Charlotte, NCMastered by Rob Tavaglione at Catalyst Recording in Charlotte, NCArtist photos by Daniel CostonAlbum cover by smitty@that_guys_polaroidsLayout by Michelle Rackley at Clear Design



