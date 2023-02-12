|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
The Last Rockstars Announce February 10 Global Livestream After Sold-Out Shows In Tokyo And New York
Hot Songs Around The World
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
178 entries in 18 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
270 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
414 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
540 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
369 entries in 19 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
164 entries in 24 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
918 entries in 28 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
86 entries in 26 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
543 entries in 17 charts
Most read news of the week
Multi-Award Winning Singer/Songwriter Kenny Lattimore Secures His First #1 Billboard Adult R&B Song In 25 Years With His Hit Single "Take A Dose"
South Carolina Dreampop Duo The Yets Offer A Spiralling Universal Vibe On Latest 'Letter To A Boy' Single
Germaine Franco Becomes First Woman Of Color To Win The Grammy For Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Bay Area Sister Duo OTRA Reveal New Single "E&M" Off Upcoming Debut Album 'I'm Not That Way' Out Digitally On February 10, 2023
TBN Presents The Journey: A Music Special From Andrea Bocelli Coming To Theaters Nationwide Beginning April 2
Chiiild Unveils Latest Track "Antidote"; Headlining North American "Better Luck In The Next Life Tour" Kicks Off March 2, 2023