The Last Rockstars Announce February 10 Global Livestream After Sold-Out Shows In Tokyo And New York

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@TheLastRockstars New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following several sold-out shows in Tokyo and New York, Japanese supergroup THE LAST ROCKSTARS will partner with LiveNation and Veeps for a global livestream of their sold-out February 10th concert in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Palladium.Livestream tickets are on sale now: https://thelastrockstars.veeps.com/Rock music fans worldwide (excluding select territories) will be able to watch the show in its entirety via the Veeps platform, which has hosted previous concerts by Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Rocky, Bebe Rexha, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson of One Direction, and Kings of Leon.The concert - which will also include a performance by opening act BAND-MAID - will be streamed on computers and mobile devices, with delayed viewing available for up to 72 hours. Band merchandise will also be available during the livestream.The newly-formed rock group - featuring YOSHIKI (drums and piano), HYDE (vocals), SUGIZO (guitar), and MIYAVI (guitar) - just released their first single "The Last Rockstars (Paris Mix)" and the music video has scored over 4 million views on YouTube.Watch: "The Last Rockstars (Paris Mix)"https://youtu.be/rL6g7WQrTl0THE LAST ROCKSTARS - LIVE DEBUT 2023January 26 - Tokyo / Ariake ArenaJanuary 27 - Tokyo / Ariake ArenaJanuary 29 - Tokyo / Tokyo Garden TheaterJanuary 30 - Tokyo / Tokyo Garden TheaterFebruary 3 - New York / Hammerstein BallroomFebruary 4 - New York / Hammerstein BallroomFebruary 10 - Los Angeles / Hollywood PalladiumTHE LAST ROCKSTARS is comprised of four living legends who have each made their mark on Japan's rock history.YOSHIKI - classical composer, rock drummer, leader of X JAPANHYDE - solo artist, vocalist of L'Arc~en~Ciel and VAMPSSUGIZO - composer, guitarist, and violinist of LUNA SEA and X JAPANMIYAVI - "samurai guitarist", singer-songwriterThe band's first single "The Last Rockstars (Paris Mix)" was released on December 23, 2022, through Melodee Music. The single is distributed globally by Melodee Music/Ingrooves Music Group. Ingrooves is part of Virgin Music Group, the newly formed global independent music division of Universal Music Group.Their live debut world tour in 2023 includes sold-out concerts in Tokyo, New York, and Los Angeles.Website: https://thelastrockstars.net/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@THELASTROCKSTARSInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/TheLastRockstarsTwitter: https://twitter.com/LAST_ROCKSTARSFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheLastRockstarsTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@TheLastRockstars



