Brit Awards 2023: The Full List Of Winners

Album Of The Year - Harry Styles, Harry's House LONDON UK (Top40 Charts) Four trophies out of four meant Harry Styles was the big success story at this year's Brits, but there was room for some other wins, too. Harry Styles dominated the 2023 Brit Awards, winning all four of the categories he was nominated in - including Album of the Year and Artist of the Year.Wet Leg, who also earned four nominations, won the Best Group and Best New Artist awards as the biggest night in British music came to a somewhat predictable end.Other winners included Beyoncé, Becky Hill, and The 1975.Here are all the winners of this year's Brit Awards 2023:Song Of The Year - Harry Styles - As It WasBest New Artist - Wet LegArtist Of The Year - Harry StylesGroup Of The Year - Wet LegInternational Group Of The Year - Fontaines DCBest Pop/R&B Act (public vote) - Harry StylesBest Rock/Alternative Act (public vote) - The 1975Best Dance Act (public vote) - Becky HillBest Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act (public vote) - AitchInternational Artist Of The Year - BeyonceInternational Song Of The Year - Beyonce - Break My SoulAlbum Of The Year - Harry Styles, Harry's House



