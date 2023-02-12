Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Brit Awards 2023: The Full List Of Winners

LONDON UK (Top40 Charts) Four trophies out of four meant Harry Styles was the big success story at this year's Brits, but there was room for some other wins, too. Harry Styles dominated the 2023 Brit Awards, winning all four of the categories he was nominated in - including Album of the Year and Artist of the Year.

Wet Leg, who also earned four nominations, won the Best Group and Best New Artist awards as the biggest night in British music came to a somewhat predictable end.
Other winners included Beyoncé, Becky Hill, and The 1975.

Here are all the winners of this year's Brit Awards 2023:
Song Of The Year - Harry Styles - As It Was
Best New Artist - Wet Leg
Artist Of The Year - Harry Styles
Group Of The Year - Wet Leg
International Group Of The Year - Fontaines DC
Best Pop/R&B Act (public vote) - Harry Styles
Best Rock/Alternative Act (public vote) - The 1975
Best Dance Act (public vote) - Becky Hill
Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act (public vote) - Aitch
International Artist Of The Year - Beyonce
International Song Of The Year - Beyonce - Break My Soul
Album Of The Year - Harry Styles, Harry's House






