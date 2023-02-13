EM$o Turned On The Bright Lights In His Redemptive Reggaeton Release, Dark Rooms





www.youtube.com/channel/UC1VyszMwKJabg_Yn8XzGXnw New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Swiss Reggaeton artist, EM$o, has followed on from his debut LP, Differences, with the release of his latest single, Dark Rooms, complemented by an official music video that artfully unravels as the ultimate redemption arc.From a life epitomised by insular isolation and addiction to finding the motivation to change under the influence of a person able to turn on all the bright lights, Dark Rooms shares a personal journey while simultaneously affirming everyone can start a new chapter if they're willing to turn the page.Sonically, the reggaeton track starts with melancholic tones before the bright backbeat kicks into flow and the instrumentals melodically warm around the shift in lyrical tone. In 3-minutes, EM$o takes you on the emotional journey of a lifetime.The song was written, recorded and mixed in EM$o's home studio and mastered by Slade Templeton at Influx Studios. The official video was shot and produced by Tec. and Film.EM$o said: "Dark Rooms is a tribute to a very special woman who went through hell trying to prevent me from doing something stupid and fatal. After my past life in the streets, I was severely depressed; days would pass I did little more than drink in my house to numb the pain.She walked into my life, everything became easy and moments of happiness were achievable - while sober. She empowered me to get healthier, better, stronger, and more resilient. As much as this is a tribute, it is also an ask for forgiveness and acknowledgement that she walked through the fire for me, despite the burns from her past."Amelia Vandergast, the Executive Editor at A&R Factory said: "The candid uncut nature of EM$o's debut LP was a promising sign of more expositionally visceral hits in the pipeline; he more than delivered with Dark Rooms. The rhythmically disarming single strips the glorification from self-destruction and glamourizes growth. You can't afford not to have him as a role model."My story begins with me growing up in Biel / Bienne. A City in Switzerland notorious for its rich history with luxury watches. When you dig deeper into the city, you find one of the most dangerous areas to grow up in Switzerland, with crime running rampage.After I left the streets in 2016, I wanted to become Somebody I could be proud of. Saying it was easier than doing it, depression and anxiety caught up with me, and I started to swirl in a vortex of emotions. I started working as an IT Technician while finishing my Computer Science degree, but my depression didn't let go of me that easily. Music became an art of therapy for me.In 2020, my alcohol addiction led to isolation; in my studio, I disconnected from everyone - even my family. After the lockdowns, I got a reality check from a doctor who told me I wouldn't last another five years if I continued with the pace of destruction I set for myself. But even that wasn't soon enough for me. In January 2022, I tried to commit suicide but couldn't pull the trigger. Something told me to give myself one last chance, and one month later, my life turned around after I met someone who taught me gratitude, how to be healthy, and how to make the absolute best of my life. In July 2022, I released my album, Differences, featured in multiple magazines, set up a merch shop, and continued to make positive moves.open.spotify.com/track/6PR2Y9Jkskw9viuIzi9ptc?si=9af45ded482b4e25music.apple.com/ch/album/differences/1631576952www.instagram.com/emso_onwww.youtube.com/channel/UC1VyszMwKJabg_Yn8XzGXnw



