RVMDON Release New Single 'Pump It'

This track marks a before and after for the branding of Rvmdon, since it presents in the cover art a character in the shape of a dice that will accompany him in all his next releases, as well as a new logo that represents his aggressive but dynamic style. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rvmdon's new single " Pump It " is one of his most exciting releases to date. With an energetic vocal and an up-tempo beat, " Pump It " quickly springs into action with a distorted bass-driven drop, a combination that's sure to get any crowd jumping.PUMP IT is the new track by RVMDON, the first of 2023, which means a change in his musical career.Proposing a fresh mix between 4x4 drums and the dubstep style that characterizes him, achieving with this a track full of energy. PUMP IT is a track that has catchy vocals and melodic hooks that are suitable for any rave or playlist looking to add an aggressive but exciting touch to the day.This track marks a before and after for the branding of Rvmdon, since it presents in the cover art a character in the shape of a dice that will accompany him in all his next releases, as well as a new logo that represents his aggressive but dynamic style.



