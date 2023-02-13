|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RVMDON Release New Single 'Pump It'
Hot Songs Around The World
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
279 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
422 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
551 entries in 26 charts
Despecha
Rosalia
173 entries in 8 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
173 entries in 24 charts
Calm Down
Rema
377 entries in 19 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
97 entries in 26 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
173 entries in 20 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
927 entries in 28 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
550 entries in 17 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
185 entries in 18 charts
Most read news of the week
South Carolina Dreampop Duo The Yets Offer A Spiralling Universal Vibe On Latest 'Letter To A Boy' Single
Multi-Award Winning Singer/Songwriter Kenny Lattimore Secures His First #1 Billboard Adult R&B Song In 25 Years With His Hit Single "Take A Dose"
Chiiild Unveils Latest Track "Antidote"; Headlining North American "Better Luck In The Next Life Tour" Kicks Off March 2, 2023
Germaine Franco Becomes First Woman Of Color To Win The Grammy For Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Marisa Anderson Announces International Tour Dates With Charlie Parr, Godspeed You! Black Emperor & More
Saxophonist And Composer Walter Smith III Makes His Blue Note Debut With April 7 Release Of 'Return To Casual'