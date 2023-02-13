Tove Lo Returns With New Single 'Borderline'





The song comes with an official music video, directed by Brazilian director Nogari, shot in Mexico City, and serving as the sequel to 'No One Dies From Love,' which NYLON named one of the Best



Speaking about the new track,



The arrival of 'Borderline' comes just in time for a busy tour season for Tove Lo, who, coming off the heels of a 16 date SOLD OUTEuropean headline tour last fall, earlier this week embarked on the SOLD OUT North American leg of her highly anticipated Dirt FemmeTour, with support provided by Slayyyter, which kicked off February 6th at Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium, followed by shows in Richmond, VA and last night in Philadelphia.



Tonight, she plays the Knockdown Center in Queens, NY, before making stops in Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Vancouver and more, concluding with two shows at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. The tour picks back up in May, with newly announced dates in Miami, Orlando, Austin, Dallas,



Next month, she makes her way down to South



This summer Tove will head back to



While on tour,



A gift only very few artists can do well. The album was universally welcomed by fans and critics alike, popping up on multiple Year End 'Best Of' lists, including Billboard, The FADER, NPR, NYLON,People Magazine, Rolling Stone, Stereogum and more. To date, her 12-track body of work has amassed more than 300 million global streams, and upon release, earned Tove her highest streaming day ever on Apple Music.







Except this time, for the first time, in Dirt Femme,

"However, that has shifted. The feminine traits of all people, not just women, are celebrated. And I have my own definition of feminine now," she leaves off. "Honesty will wake emotion, so I love keeping the filters off. When you listen to DIRT FEMME, I hope it makes you feel like dancing naked in the street and crying at the same time," she laughs. "That's how it felt for me to write this. It's every side of my femininity." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With her SOLD OUT 2023 North American DIRT FEMME TOUR currently underway, internationally acclaimed, multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY® nominated artist Tove Lo returns today with 'Borderline,' her first release since last year's critically acclaimed, fifth-studio album DIRT FEMME.The song comes with an official music video, directed by Brazilian director Nogari, shot in Mexico City, and serving as the sequel to 'No One Dies From Love,' which NYLON named one of the Best Music Videos of 2022.Speaking about the new track, Tove Lo reveals, "Borderline is a song about being on the edge of love. The drama you cause inside yourself and with another person if you feel insecure. You test them. This song has existed for a long time and I've always felt it was incredibly special so getting to release it now has sort of a full circle feeling. Maybe that's why it was the perfect song for Annie's revenge video. I hope my fans love the bizarre love story that unfolds in this video, it's my favorite kind of thing!"The arrival of 'Borderline' comes just in time for a busy tour season for Tove Lo, who, coming off the heels of a 16 date SOLD OUTEuropean headline tour last fall, earlier this week embarked on the SOLD OUT North American leg of her highly anticipated Dirt FemmeTour, with support provided by Slayyyter, which kicked off February 6th at Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium, followed by shows in Richmond, VA and last night in Philadelphia.Tonight, she plays the Knockdown Center in Queens, NY, before making stops in Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Vancouver and more, concluding with two shows at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. The tour picks back up in May, with newly announced dates in Miami, Orlando, Austin, Dallas, Phoenix and San Diego, plus festival appearances at Hangout Music Festival and BottleRock Festival.Next month, she makes her way down to South America for a string of Festival performances, including Lollapalooza Argentina, Lollapalooza Chile, Lollapalooza Brasil and Festival Estereo Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia, as well as some dates in Mexico, including Festival Vaivén in April.This summer Tove will head back to Europe for a string of headline shows (with support from Finnish singer/songwriter Alma) and festival performances, including PiP Fest in Norway, Pinkpop in the Netherlands, Metronome in Prague, Roskilde in Denmark, Flow Festival in Finland and Rock en Seine in Paris. For tickets and more information, go to www.tove-lo.com.While on tour, Tove Lo will be playing songs off her most recent album, Dirt Femme, including fan favorites like 'No One Dies From Love', '2 Die 4', 'True Romance', 'Grapefruit', the SG Lewis-assisted 'Call On Me' and 'Pineapple Slice,' and more. Dirt Femme is Tove's most confessional album to date, disguising deeply raw confessions, emotions, memories, and experiences into irresistible dance-floor filling gems.A gift only very few artists can do well. The album was universally welcomed by fans and critics alike, popping up on multiple Year End 'Best Of' lists, including Billboard, The FADER, NPR, NYLON,People Magazine, Rolling Stone, Stereogum and more. To date, her 12-track body of work has amassed more than 300 million global streams, and upon release, earned Tove her highest streaming day ever on Apple Music. Tove Lo has always spoken her mind, and it's why she's left an ever-expanding imprint on pop. The Sweden-born and Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and artist made waves worldwide with her platinum-certified 2014 full-length debut, Queen of the Clouds, uplifted by the quintuple-platinum 'Habits (Stay High)' and double-platinum 'Talking Body.'Except this time, for the first time, in Dirt Femme, Tove Lo embraces every side of her own femininity. "When I was coming up, I would lean into my masculine traits, because it's how I thought I would fit into every room of the boys' club," she admits."However, that has shifted. The feminine traits of all people, not just women, are celebrated. And I have my own definition of feminine now," she leaves off. "Honesty will wake emotion, so I love keeping the filters off. When you listen to DIRT FEMME, I hope it makes you feel like dancing naked in the street and crying at the same time," she laughs. "That's how it felt for me to write this. It's every side of my femininity."



