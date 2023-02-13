Nav Drops "Lately" From Forthcoming, Self-Produced Album Nav 2





Next week the chart-topping artist will take the road for the first time since the pandemic for a 22-date national tour. With support from RealestK and SoFaygo, the tour kicks off next this coming Tuesday, February 14th in Minneapolis, MN at the Fillmore, with stops in Chicago, IL, New York, NY, Vancouver, BC, Denver, CO and more before wrapping up on Tuesday, April 11th in his hometown of Toronto, ON with a special headline performance at Scotiabank



NAV NEVER SLEEP '23 TOUR DATES:

Tue Feb 14 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis *+

Wed Feb 15 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *+

Fri Feb 17 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old

Sat Feb 18 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

Tue Feb 21 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia *+

Wed Feb 22 - Washington, D.C. - Echostage *+

Fri Feb 24 - Boston, MA - MGM

Sat Feb 25 - New York, NY - Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom *+

Tue Feb 28 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz *+

Wed Mar 01 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy *+

Fri Mar 03 - Austin, TX - Emo's *+

Sat Mar 04 - Houston, TX - Bayou

Mon Mar 06 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom *+

Thu Mar 09 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium *+

Sun Mar 12 - Vancouver, BC - UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *+

Mon Mar 13 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom *+

Tue Mar 14 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre *+

Thu Mar 16 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic *+

Sat Mar 18 - San Diego, CA - SOMA *+

Mon Mar 20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren *+

Tue Mar 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium *+

Tue Apr 11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank

Support Key

* RealestK

+ SoFaygo

^ Bryson Tiller



Navraj Singh Goraya, known to the world as NAV, is a true renaissance man who has manifested a brilliant future for himself. As a Canadian-grown musician, he learned piano by ear, and later took lessons to further refine his song production abilities. It was a no-brainer that NAV would join the ranks at XO, with The Weeknd as its figurehead, becoming XO Records' first official signee with 9 Billion Global streams, 11 Million RIAA-certified digital units, 4 RIAA Gold albums, and 11 Hot 100 Hits under his belt. The critically lauded rapper and producer recently released his fourth album Demons Protected By Angels featuring Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Future, Travis Scott, debuting at #1 on the Billboard R&B/Hip Hop and Rap charts with over 275 million streams globally, marking NAV's fifth consecutive top 10 album in the US. He made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform " One Time " with Don Toliver. Standout track "Never Sleep" ft. Travis Scott and Lil Baby also garnered over 40 million streams in the first month of its release. Prior to this, NAV shared Emergency Tsunami (2021) which racked up 580 million Global Streams to date and another show stopping Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance of "Young Wheezy" alongside Gunna. His previously celebrated albums Bad Habits (2019), which is RIAA-certified Gold, and Good Intentions (2020) each debuted at #1 on Billboard - totaling three #1 albums in a short period of time for NAV - while his certified Gold debut project Reckless (2018) continues to be a cultural force. The beloved XO superstar has received high praise from outlets including GQ, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Complex, Hypebeast, Okayplayer, and many more. His goal to show the world the breadth of his talent has paid off with consecutive #1 charting albums, and sold out shows worldwide.




