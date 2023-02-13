Terry Golden Presents His New Hit 'Get It Together'





The remarkable success and achievements so far for Terry Golden, have not blurred his clear vision and aim, showing no signs of slowing down this 2023, introducing a recently refreshed sound and style that continues to hit hard and strong. Known for his signature Mainstage sound, that blended some elements from genres like progressive house or future rave, and energetic style, he presents a new exploration that leans more into the progressive and melodic techno genres, presenting a renovated Terry Golden, ready to conquer dance floors and stages across the globe.



'Get It Together' starts off with a refreshing punch; a powerful beat, followed by a catchy main synth line, start the listening journey. An infectious panned and processed female vocal lead guides the way until the track reaches its powerful and mysterious drop, featuring arpeggiated pads, staggering and stabbing synths and an uplifting and energetic vibe that becomes increasingly contagious.



With this new track, Terry Golden continues to prove why his name deserves to be on the top of the list of innovative and striking artists in the electronic music world today; his continuous search for compelling and potent sounds makes of him one of the most proficient and skillful DJs, while he promises more hard-hitting releases to come.



Don't forget to follow Terry Golden, as he keeps dropping hot tracks in the coming months, unveiling his mighty and fresh sound and style that should not be overlooked.

'Get it Together' is out now via Avanti and available in all major online stores and streaming platforms.



