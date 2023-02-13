Bastille Confirm Olivia Dean To Support Exeter Bad Blood Show In July 2023





@bastille New York, NY (Top40 Charts) British rock/pop icons Bastille, are excited to announce Olivia Dean as support for their Bad Blood X live show at Powderham Castle, Exeter, on 2 July 2023. Hand-picked by Bastille, the UK singer/songwriter, Olivia Dean, who boasts over 2 million Spotify listeners, will bring her fresh and distinctive soulful/ pop sound to the stage on the night. The Bad Blood X show marks the 10th Anniversary of Bastille's chart-conquering, twice No.1 debut album, 'Bad Blood'. In celebration of its release, the band will perform a very special one-off show at Powderham Castle, Exeter next summer, giving fans in the South West the opportunity to hear the album played live in its entirety alongside other fan favourites.The infectious and charismatic Olivia Dean, who shot to worldwide fame in '21 when she was named Amazon's Breakthrough Artist of the Year promises to bring her soulful sass to the stage, along with the songs that have made her famous. It's gonna be a night like no other. Bastille 'Bad Blood X' Show + Olivia Dean@ Powderham Castle, Exeter 2 July 2023Bastille: Hailed as a trailblazing album, 'Bad Blood' featured the international hit, 'Pompeii' and became the biggest-selling digital album of 2013. Bastille became that year's biggest-selling global breakthrough act, with over 1 billion Spotify streams earning them the British Breakthrough Act award at the 2014 Brits, along with two Grammy nominations. Since then, 'Bad Blood' has gone on to achieve triple platinum status with over 1 million copies sold in the UK alone.In 2022, Bastille released their fourth album, the No.1, critically acclaimed record, 'Give Me The Future'. Called, "Their best album" by both Rolling Stone and Clash and, "the most expansive, yet cohesive record Bastille have put their name to" by NME, 'Give Me The Future' explores a futuristic wonderland free from restrictions. Brimming with literary, cinematic, and cultural references to films like Thelma & Louise, the artist Keith Haring and musicians like Phil Collins and The Police, the album is filled with danceable dreamscapes, providing an escapist universe where you can travel back and forward in time to be anyone, do anything, and embrace a new wave of technology, which enables us to get lost inside our imagination.In 2022, the band completed an extensive sold-out UK arena tour, followed by sold-out shows in both the US and South America. Next up they take the 'Give Me The Future' tour to Europe playing thirteen shows across 10 countries. Olivia Dean: Olivia Dean, singer-songwriter hailing from East London, jumped onto the scene sharing her lyrical and soulful music with the world. In 2020, Olivia, released her debut EP to an amass of acclaim from the music industry. In '21, Olivia released her highly anticipated EP 'Growth' and notched up over 2 million followers on Spotify. Olivia is also a hot name on the fashion scene, working with the likes of UGG, Stella McCarthney, Tiffany and Co, Chanel, Prada - to name a few. She was named one of Vevo's Ones to Watch for 2012, and has been featured by the likes of Sunday Times Style, NME Magazine, DIY, Porter and more.www.oliviadeano.com/#en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Olivia_Deanwww.instagram.com/oliviadeano/?hl=enwww.bastillebastille.comwww.instagram.com/bastilledan@bastille



