Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 13/02/2023

Ultra Beach Costa Del Sol Unveils Phase 1 Lineup For 2023 Festival

Ultra Beach Costa Del Sol Unveils Phase 1 Lineup For 2023 Festival

Hot Songs Around The World

Calm Down
Rema
376 entries in 19 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
550 entries in 26 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
172 entries in 24 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
172 entries in 20 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
926 entries in 28 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
421 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
278 entries in 23 charts
Despecha
Rosalia
173 entries in 8 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
96 entries in 26 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
550 entries in 17 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
184 entries in 18 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ULTRA Woldwide's boutique waterfront festival concept ULTRA Beach has unveiled the Phase 1 lineup for the second edition of ULTRA Beach Costa Del Sol. The event will take over the beautiful Marenostrum venue in Fuengirola on Saturday, June 24, 2023 with a genre-bending lineup of international talent.

ULTRA Beach Costa Del Sol 2023 will feature two stages: The Main Stage, which will be located on the idyllic shores of Costa Del Sol's beach backed by the Mediterranean Sea, while ULTRA's award-winning, underground techno and house music concept RESISTANCE will host a stage at the Sohail Castle.

This year's ULTRA Beach Costa Del Sol headliners include four-time winner of DJ Mag's Top 100 rankings Martin Garrix, who will rock the crowd with his stadium-smashing sounds. Brazilian hitmaker Vintage Culture will bring his native country's signature dance music flair to Marenostrum's picturesque venue. Homegrown hero Wade, who has risen from his small Spanish town into one of electronic music's most exciting, emerging artists, will electrify listeners with his catalog hits which include collaborations alongside heavy-hitters like DJ Snake, David Guetta, Joel Corry, Solardo, and Cloone.

The second installment of ULTRA Beach Costa Del Sol follows last summer's successful inaugural event, which featured headliners Afrojack, Joseph Capriati, KSHMR, Oliver Heldens, and Adam Beyer.

ULTRA Worldwide continues to cement its status as the most international music festival brand, boasting active events on all six inhabited continents. The global festival brand is celebrated for delivering an unparalleled combination of top-tier electronic talent, cutting-edge technology and large-scale productions. ULTRA Beach has welcomed tens of thousands of fans to events in exotic coastal locations around the world, from Croatia to Bali.
Tickets on sale now for ULTRA Beach Costa Del Sol at https://costadelsol.ultrabeach.com






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0135989 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012402534484863 secs