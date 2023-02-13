Ultra Beach Costa Del Sol Unveils Phase 1 Lineup For 2023 Festival





ULTRA Beach Costa Del Sol 2023 will feature two stages: The Main Stage, which will be located on the idyllic shores of Costa Del Sol's beach backed by the Mediterranean Sea, while ULTRA's award-winning, underground techno and house music concept RESISTANCE will host a stage at the Sohail Castle.



This year's ULTRA Beach Costa Del Sol headliners include four-time winner of DJ Mag's Top 100 rankings



The second installment of ULTRA Beach Costa Del Sol follows last summer's successful inaugural event, which featured headliners Afrojack, Joseph Capriati, KSHMR,



ULTRA Worldwide continues to cement its status as the most international music festival brand, boasting active events on all six inhabited continents. The global festival brand is celebrated for delivering an unparalleled combination of top-tier electronic talent, cutting-edge technology and large-scale productions. ULTRA Beach has welcomed tens of thousands of fans to events in exotic coastal locations around the world, from Croatia to Bali.

Tickets on sale now for ULTRA Beach Costa Del Sol at https://costadelsol.ultrabeach.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ULTRA Woldwide's boutique waterfront festival concept ULTRA Beach has unveiled the Phase 1 lineup for the second edition of ULTRA Beach Costa Del Sol. The event will take over the beautiful Marenostrum venue in Fuengirola on Saturday, June 24, 2023 with a genre-bending lineup of international talent.ULTRA Beach Costa Del Sol 2023 will feature two stages: The Main Stage, which will be located on the idyllic shores of Costa Del Sol's beach backed by the Mediterranean Sea, while ULTRA's award-winning, underground techno and house music concept RESISTANCE will host a stage at the Sohail Castle.This year's ULTRA Beach Costa Del Sol headliners include four-time winner of DJ Mag's Top 100 rankings Martin Garrix, who will rock the crowd with his stadium-smashing sounds. Brazilian hitmaker Vintage Culture will bring his native country's signature dance music flair to Marenostrum's picturesque venue. Homegrown hero Wade, who has risen from his small Spanish town into one of electronic music's most exciting, emerging artists, will electrify listeners with his catalog hits which include collaborations alongside heavy-hitters like DJ Snake, David Guetta, Joel Corry, Solardo, and Cloone.The second installment of ULTRA Beach Costa Del Sol follows last summer's successful inaugural event, which featured headliners Afrojack, Joseph Capriati, KSHMR, Oliver Heldens, and Adam Beyer.ULTRA Worldwide continues to cement its status as the most international music festival brand, boasting active events on all six inhabited continents. The global festival brand is celebrated for delivering an unparalleled combination of top-tier electronic talent, cutting-edge technology and large-scale productions. ULTRA Beach has welcomed tens of thousands of fans to events in exotic coastal locations around the world, from Croatia to Bali.Tickets on sale now for ULTRA Beach Costa Del Sol at https://costadelsol.ultrabeach.com



