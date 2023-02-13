Ron Turner Releases New Single, Dreamy Street Blues

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Blues and Jazz artist Ron Turner, has released his latest instrumental single, Dreamy Street Blues. The song is a slow and soulful blues number that perfectly captures the essence of the genre. An exceptional instrumental full of emotions, a style so magical. The noise is sensational and full of inspiration and experience. Music lovers, get ready to be transported to a new world of bluesy sounds with this new instrumental release 'Dreamy Street Blues'. A perfect blend of bluesy steel guitar and guitar playing, this piece is sure to soothe your soul while it brings the blues style of music to life. This instrumental masterpiece is guaranteed to have you swaying from start to finish - a must listen for any fan of this genre. Turner has been playing music for over 40 years and has developed a sound that is all his own. This latest release is sure to please fans of traditional blues music. Listeners can expect smooth soulful steel guitar licks on this track. In addition to being an accomplished musician himself, Turner founded West Coast Rhythm and Steel as a way to collaborate with other musicians on recordings and live venues. The band specializes in performing original compositions of jazz & blues standards and with a different style adding steel and slide guitar. Dreamy Street Blues is available on all major streaming platforms as of February 7th 2023. For more information about Ron Turner or West Coast Rhythm and Steel please visit his website or social media pages! Thanks again for listening!



