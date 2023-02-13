Sam Hunt Releases New Song "Walmart" Out Today





"Walmart" serves as the latest from the five-time GRAMMY nominee, following his nostalgic "Start Nowhere" and his current Top 20-and-climbing radio hit "Water Under the Bridge."



"Walmart" Lyrics - written by Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne:

We parted ways in the summer, told me goodbye through your tears

I used to run into you over Christmas, but I hadn't seen you in years

I used to think that I messed up, wonder if I should've stayed

I thought I'd always regret letting you go but all that regret went away



I saw your mama at Walmart with your little girl

She had your eyes and your smile, she had your nose and your lips

Somewhere in our little small-town, small talk girl

Lost in the grocery aisle, holding a bag of some chips

I realize that everything happens for a reason

Losing your love ain't the end of the world

I saw your mama at Walmart with your little girl

Your little girl, your little girl



She asked me how I was doing, I didn't know what to say

I kept replaying how you used to say that you wanted a family someday

Someday was just an illusion, when this town was all that we knew

You told me you'd never get over me, honestly, part of me hoped that was true



I saw your mama at Walmart with your little girl

She had your eyes and your smile, she had your nose and your lips

Somewhere in our little small-town, small talk girl

Lost in the grocery aisle, holding a bag of some chips

I realize that everything happens for a reason

Losing your love ain't the end of the world

I saw your mama at Walmart with your little girl

Your little girl, your little girl



I saw your mama at Walmart with your little girl

She had your eyes and your smile, she had your nose and your lips

Somewhere in our little small-town, small talk girl

Lost in the grocery aisle, holding a bag of some chips

I realize that everything happens for a reason

Losing your love ain't the end of the world

I saw your mama at Walmart with your little girl

Your little girl

I saw your mama at Walmart with your little girl

Your little girl, your little girl







SOUTHSIDE follows Hunt's GRAMMY-nominated, Triple-Platinum-selling debut album, MONTEVALLO, which also topped the Billboard Country Albums chart and produced four No. 1 singles. All ten tracks on MONTEVALLO are RIAA certified with seven achieving Platinum or Multi-Platinum status including "Leave the Night On," "House Party," "Take Your Time," "Break Up In A Small Town," "Speakers," and "Make You Miss Me."



Called "stylistically provocative" by The New York Times and "deceptively phenomenal" by The Washington Post, Hunt has received accolades from Associated Press, Billboard, Esquire, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, SPIN Magazine, Village Voice, The New York Times, The Washington Post and more. Since MONTEVALLO's 2014 release, Hunt has accumulated over 12.8 billion global streams and has earned 43 million RIAA certified units. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-Platinum-selling hitmaker Sam Hunt releases new song "Walmart" today. Hunt and co-writers Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne maintain an undercurrent in "Walmart" that life has a way of working out, as Hunt transports the listener to a small town run in with an ex's mother. Hunt is introspective while looking back on open-ended questions of his past, now with the knowledge of life and years gone by."Walmart" serves as the latest from the five-time GRAMMY nominee, following his nostalgic "Start Nowhere" and his current Top 20-and-climbing radio hit "Water Under the Bridge.""Walmart" Lyrics - written by Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne:We parted ways in the summer, told me goodbye through your tearsI used to run into you over Christmas, but I hadn't seen you in yearsI used to think that I messed up, wonder if I should've stayedI thought I'd always regret letting you go but all that regret went awayI saw your mama at Walmart with your little girlShe had your eyes and your smile, she had your nose and your lipsSomewhere in our little small-town, small talk girlLost in the grocery aisle, holding a bag of some chipsI realize that everything happens for a reasonLosing your love ain't the end of the worldI saw your mama at Walmart with your little girlYour little girl, your little girlShe asked me how I was doing, I didn't know what to sayI kept replaying how you used to say that you wanted a family somedaySomeday was just an illusion, when this town was all that we knewYou told me you'd never get over me, honestly, part of me hoped that was trueI saw your mama at Walmart with your little girlShe had your eyes and your smile, she had your nose and your lipsSomewhere in our little small-town, small talk girlLost in the grocery aisle, holding a bag of some chipsI realize that everything happens for a reasonLosing your love ain't the end of the worldI saw your mama at Walmart with your little girlYour little girl, your little girlI saw your mama at Walmart with your little girlShe had your eyes and your smile, she had your nose and your lipsSomewhere in our little small-town, small talk girlLost in the grocery aisle, holding a bag of some chipsI realize that everything happens for a reasonLosing your love ain't the end of the worldI saw your mama at Walmart with your little girlYour little girlI saw your mama at Walmart with your little girlYour little girl, your little girl Sam Hunt is a five-time GRAMMY-nominated, multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning hitmaker. His sophomore album SOUTHSIDE debuted to critical acclaim and was one of the top country albums of 2020 landing at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. Named one of the Best Albums of the Year by The New York Times and US Weekly, the Platinum-selling project features 12 songs all written by Hunt including his No. 1 hits "Kinfolks," "Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90's," one of NPR's Best Songs of 2020 "Hard To Forget," and his three-week No. 1, 9x Platinum-selling, GRAMMY-nominated smash, "Body Like A Back Road." Hunt also wrote his recent eighth chart-topping hit, "23," his latest radio staple "Water Under the Bridge," and brand-new tracks, "Start Nowhere" and "Walmart."SOUTHSIDE follows Hunt's GRAMMY-nominated, Triple-Platinum-selling debut album, MONTEVALLO, which also topped the Billboard Country Albums chart and produced four No. 1 singles. All ten tracks on MONTEVALLO are RIAA certified with seven achieving Platinum or Multi-Platinum status including "Leave the Night On," "House Party," "Take Your Time," "Break Up In A Small Town," "Speakers," and "Make You Miss Me."Called "stylistically provocative" by The New York Times and "deceptively phenomenal" by The Washington Post, Hunt has received accolades from Associated Press, Billboard, Esquire, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, SPIN Magazine, Village Voice, The New York Times, The Washington Post and more. Since MONTEVALLO's 2014 release, Hunt has accumulated over 12.8 billion global streams and has earned 43 million RIAA certified units.



