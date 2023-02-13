Jax Jones' New Banger "Whistle" Featuring Calum Scott, Is Out Now









With this run of music, I'm digging into my influences from when I was young and trying to place more of myself, my life, and my inspiration into the creative. That's why a lot of the songs sound nostalgic and why there are lots of visual nods to my early life. For example, we shot the video for Whistle on my local buses, the 176 and the 363. I'd catch those buses nearly every day, either to my music classes or to help my mum with the shopping.



Using those routes allowed me to show my version of London, such as the multicultural aspects that influenced me musically and make up so much of who I am today. The little boy you see in the video is me. I'm travelling to my music class and I'm helping my mum with the shopping.



By showing these influences I'm exploring the idea of taking things that you grew up with and inserting yourself into them. In doing so, you're taking ownership of those things rather than putting them on a pedestal now that you're older.



I'm excited to share the new music I've written and produced. I hope you enjoy Whistle and remember it's just the start."







The official video for "



The hitmaker recently backed the Princess of Wales campaign, supporting the development of young children and increasing the public understanding of the importance of the first five years of a child's life alongside Fearne Cotton, Giovanna



Global hitmaker Jax enjoyed massive success in 2022 with "Where Did You Go?" a collaboration with GRAMMY® and BRIT-nominated singer, songwriter, and record producer MNEK. The track was the second biggest song of 2022 at UK radio and has amassed over 450 million combined global streams. Billboard noted, "Jones' production manages both playfulness and soul, with MNEK's big vocal hook showcasing the incredible shimmer of his voice."



Calum released his second album, Bridges, which contained the hits "Heaven," "Biblical," "Rise" and "If You Ever Change Your Mind." His collaboration with Lost Frequencies, "Where Are You Now," closed out 2022 with over one billion combined global streams and attained certifications in numerous countries, including Gold in the U.S. and Platinum in the U.K. The BRIT-nominated song was one of the top 10 UK singles of the year and charted in the top 15 of Billboard's 2022 Hot Dance/Electronic Songs tally.







With the arrival of his 2018 debut album Only Human, U.K.-based singer/songwriter New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY-nominated producer, DJ, and record label executive, Jax Jones, the 2nd biggest dance artist after Calvin Harris together with 2023 BRIT nominated Calum Scott make a persuasive case for giving a lover a second chance on the contagious, high-energy new single "Whistle," released today via Polydor/ Universal Music. Jax Jones says: "2023 will be a busy year for me; Whistle is just the start. I'm pleased I get to kick things off with a collab from Calum. His vocals are outstanding and bring so much class and emotion to Whistle.With this run of music, I'm digging into my influences from when I was young and trying to place more of myself, my life, and my inspiration into the creative. That's why a lot of the songs sound nostalgic and why there are lots of visual nods to my early life. For example, we shot the video for Whistle on my local buses, the 176 and the 363. I'd catch those buses nearly every day, either to my music classes or to help my mum with the shopping.Using those routes allowed me to show my version of London, such as the multicultural aspects that influenced me musically and make up so much of who I am today. The little boy you see in the video is me. I'm travelling to my music class and I'm helping my mum with the shopping.By showing these influences I'm exploring the idea of taking things that you grew up with and inserting yourself into them. In doing so, you're taking ownership of those things rather than putting them on a pedestal now that you're older.I'm excited to share the new music I've written and produced. I hope you enjoy Whistle and remember it's just the start." Calum Scott says: "So happy to be collaborating with Jax on this record! I remember hearing an early demo of 'Whistle' and immediately wanted in with the boys to finish the song and record a vocal! Big fan of Jax as an artist but after hanging out with him and his family, I'm a big fan of him as a person too! Excited for everyone to hear 'Whistle'!"The official video for " Whistle " was shot in London on an old bus that Jax used to ride in Elephant & Castle, his local borough. The lives of the sundry passengers unfold as a special motion control (MoCo) camera follows them on their travels from morning until evening. Jax co-directed the video with Charlie Sarsfield (Stormzy, George Ezra).The hitmaker recently backed the Princess of Wales campaign, supporting the development of young children and increasing the public understanding of the importance of the first five years of a child's life alongside Fearne Cotton, Giovanna Fletcher and Professor Green.Global hitmaker Jax enjoyed massive success in 2022 with "Where Did You Go?" a collaboration with GRAMMY® and BRIT-nominated singer, songwriter, and record producer MNEK. The track was the second biggest song of 2022 at UK radio and has amassed over 450 million combined global streams. Billboard noted, "Jones' production manages both playfulness and soul, with MNEK's big vocal hook showcasing the incredible shimmer of his voice."Calum released his second album, Bridges, which contained the hits "Heaven," "Biblical," "Rise" and "If You Ever Change Your Mind." His collaboration with Lost Frequencies, "Where Are You Now," closed out 2022 with over one billion combined global streams and attained certifications in numerous countries, including Gold in the U.S. and Platinum in the U.K. The BRIT-nominated song was one of the top 10 UK singles of the year and charted in the top 15 of Billboard's 2022 Hot Dance/Electronic Songs tally. Jax Jones is a multi-Platinum selling artist with over 60 million single sales and more than eight billion combined global streams. Honored with multiple GRAMMY, BRIT and Ivor nominations, he has become a mainstay in modern British music and continues to create genre-defying music for both the charts and specialist dance scene, working and collaborating with artists including Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran, Bebe Rexha, Diana Ross, Joel Corry, Mark Ronson, Mabel, Years and Years, Martin Solveig, RAYE and Stefflon Don. His last album, Snacks, was the U.K.'s best-selling dance album of 2019 and 2020. With his record label, WUGD, in partnership with Polydor Records and Astralwerks, he continues to release and support music from developing acts.With the arrival of his 2018 debut album Only Human, U.K.-based singer/songwriter Calum Scott landed at No. 1 on the iTunes album chart in over 20 countries around the world, amassing over 7.5 billion total global streams and counting. Now certified Platinum or Gold in 21 countries, Only Human includes his RIAA Platinum-certified smash "You Are The Reason," a track that cracked the top 25 on Spotify's US Viral 50 and hit the top 10 on iTunes single charts in 38 countries. The album also features Calum's stripped-back, 3x Platinum cover of Robyn's "Dancing On My Own," which earned a BRIT Award nomination for Best British Single. His first new music since Only Human, Calum's track "Biblical" marked an exciting evolution of his artistry, infusing even more raw emotion into his soulful and timeless sound. The piano-laced ballad was the first song released from his 2022 sophomore album Bridges, which also features "Heaven," " If You Ever Change Your Mind " and "Rise." Calum has garnered acclaim from numerous outlets including Billboard , which hailed his "stunningly pure voice." The Huffington Post declared, "Scott makes an impressive splash…compelling" and Ones to Watch noted that Calum's music "elegantly transforms pain into beauty."



