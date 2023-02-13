Jeremy Zucker Is Back With New Single "internet crush"





Jeremy Zucker's music unfolds like the kinds of stories you share with your best friends. It's that intimate, detailed, personal, and meaningful. This approach has cemented the New Jersey-born singer, songwriter, and producer as a quietly impactful voice in mainstream music. Since emerging in 2015, he has amassed over a staggering 10 billion global streams and sold 4.5 million albums. His catalog consists of definitive anthems, such as the Gold-Certified records "talk is overrated" feat. blackbear and "all the kids are depressed" and Platinum-Certified records "you were good to me" with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-Platinum Certified singer, songwriter, and producer Jeremy Zucker returns today with his first single of 2023, "internet crush," out now via Mercury Records/ Republic Records/ Universal Music. With a catalog earmarked by open-hearted vulnerability, Jeremy's signature storytelling powers "internet crush." Right out of the gate, he yearns, "how does one keep in touch? you're my internet crush." Gently plucked acoustic guitar echoes and his raw vocals resonate as he speaks directly and holds nothing back. "internet crush" unfolds with the detail of a conversation with a friend, hinging on a level of intimacy only Jeremy could muster.Speaking on the inspiration behind the song, Jeremy says, "Internet crush is about the realities of dating and love in the modern digital world. I think everyone has experience with the intersection of relationships and the internet in one way or another - whether that be with friends, parents, or a significant other. It's really interesting how we can remain connected to somebody while separated by physical distance. There's a lot of intimacy and connection over the internet, but at the same time there's a lot of isolation as well. I wrote the song about the weird dichotomy that exists in the connection between isolation and intimacy within the context of the internet and the frustrations in trying to find a pure connection.""internet crush" sets the stage for a busy 2023 for Jeremy, which includes new music and global headline touring plans to come.Recently, Jeremy announced that he will be joining The Kid Laroi on his "Bleed For You Tour" across North America this spring. The tour kicks off on March 22nd in Syracuse, NY and runs through May 3rd in Champagne, IL—see the full list of upcoming tour dates below. Tickets are available now at https://www.jeremyzuckermusic.com/."internet crush" follows Jeremy's 2022 collaboration "I'm So Happy" with BENEE and critically acclaimed 2021 sophomore album CRUSHER. Beyond gathering over 10 billion global career streams, Jeremy has received several RIAA Platinum and Gold Certifications across his catalogue, including "comethru" (Platinum), "you were good to me" with Chelsea Cutler (Platinum), "talk is overrated" with blackbear (Gold), and "all the kids are depressed" (Gold). Not to mention, he's performed sold out shows around the world and at major music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Firefly, and Reading & Leeds, as well as graced the stages of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and TODAY Show.Stay tuned for much more to come from Jeremy Zucker in 2023.Jeremy Zucker's music unfolds like the kinds of stories you share with your best friends. It's that intimate, detailed, personal, and meaningful. This approach has cemented the New Jersey-born singer, songwriter, and producer as a quietly impactful voice in mainstream music. Since emerging in 2015, he has amassed over a staggering 10 billion global streams and sold 4.5 million albums. His catalog consists of definitive anthems, such as the Gold-Certified records "talk is overrated" feat. blackbear and "all the kids are depressed" and Platinum-Certified records "you were good to me" with Chelsea Cutler and breakout hit "comethru," which The FADER hailed as "the intoxicating crush anthem that's become his calling card." He teamed up with likeminded visionary Chelsea Cutler for the collaborative EPs—brent [2019] and brent ii [2021]. His full-length debut, love is not dying, bowed in the Top 25 of the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart and garnered widespread praise. Not to mention, he's received critical acclaim from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Billboard, PAPER Magazine, Wonderland, Marie Claire and more. Along the way, he graced the stages of festivals such as Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Firefly, Reading & Leeds, and more, in addition to making appearances on various television shows, including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and TODAY Show, to name a few. His second full-length album, CRUSHER, arrived in 2021 to widespread acclaim and paved the way for his biggest tour thus far, "MORE NOISE !!!!!", selling out dates in North America, Europe, UK, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. He returns to his sonic roots in 2023, beginning with "internet crush."



