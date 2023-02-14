Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 14/02/2023

Joseph James - "Valentine" Single Release

Joseph James - "Valentine" Single Release

Hot Songs Around The World

I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
550 entries in 26 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
926 entries in 28 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
421 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
278 entries in 23 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
172 entries in 20 charts
Despecha
Rosalia
173 entries in 8 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
172 entries in 24 charts
Calm Down
Rema
376 entries in 19 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
96 entries in 26 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
550 entries in 17 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
184 entries in 18 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Valentine" is Joseph James' debut single released worldwide on January 2nd, 2023, and currently #22 on the Billboard AC chart. "Valentine" has been added by SiriusXM, Kiss FM, Audacy, Cumulus, iHeart and many other radio formats. In addition, "Valentine's" impressive chart position has earned it a billboard in Times Square. This debut single will soon be followed by 10 more powerhouse tracks on Joseph's debut album, '5.5.'

Joseph is an award-winning mainstream singer-songwriter and producer from New York, and the founder of AP Music Group. Joseph has performed, produced and toured with major acts all over the world. Some notable acts include Lady Gaga (Stefani Germanotta), Bono, and Ritchie Blackmore (Deep Purple).
To access all social media, website, and music links for Joseph James, click https://linktr.ee/josephjamesnyc

From now until midnight on February 28th, 2023, post, tag and DM Joseph on Instagram a picture or video of yourself listening to "Valentine," and he will personally record a dedication to you (and yours) and send you your own personalized mp3 of Valentine (please include names). Instagram link: https://rb.gy/yml31i






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0113521 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014550685882568 secs