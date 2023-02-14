Joseph James - "Valentine" Single Release





From now until midnight on February 28th, 2023, post, tag and DM Joseph on Instagram a picture or video of yourself listening to "Valentine," and he will personally record a dedication to you (and yours) and send you your own personalized mp3 of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) " Valentine " is Joseph James' debut single released worldwide on January 2nd, 2023, and currently #22 on the Billboard AC chart. " Valentine " has been added by SiriusXM, Kiss FM, Audacy, Cumulus, iHeart and many other radio formats. In addition, "Valentine's" impressive chart position has earned it a billboard in Times Square. This debut single will soon be followed by 10 more powerhouse tracks on Joseph's debut album, '5.5.'Joseph is an award-winning mainstream singer-songwriter and producer from New York, and the founder of AP Music Group. Joseph has performed, produced and toured with major acts all over the world. Some notable acts include Lady Gaga (Stefani Germanotta), Bono, and Ritchie Blackmore (Deep Purple).To access all social media, website, and music links for Joseph James, click https://linktr.ee/josephjamesnycFrom now until midnight on February 28th, 2023, post, tag and DM Joseph on Instagram a picture or video of yourself listening to "Valentine," and he will personally record a dedication to you (and yours) and send you your own personalized mp3 of Valentine (please include names). Instagram link: https://rb.gy/yml31i



