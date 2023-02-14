Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 14/02/2023

Lil Uzi Vert And Ghostluvme Unveil New Single "Fact"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Get ready for a massive collaboration! Lil Uzi Vert and Ghostluvme have joined forces for electrifying new track "Fact". Produced by the talented Brandon Finessin, who has worked with both artists in the past, this is the first time these two powerhouse musicians have come together.

In just three short years, fast-rising rapper Ghostluvme from Broward County, Florida, has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the hip-hop scene and a major star among today's current crop of Gen Z rappers. Since bursting on the scene in 2020, he has surpassed 50 million streams across all platforms (including over 30 million on Spotify) as an independent artist, indicative of his rapid rise and growing prominence within the genre.

Ghostluvme has already caught the attention of some of hip-hop's biggest hitmakers, having worked with the likes of Scott Storch (Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug), Zaytoven (Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage) and TRGC (Yeat's "Monëy so big"). His most recent project, Clayton, also saw him collaborate with hip-hop legends Ghostface Killah on "That's Right" and Raekwon on "Oh Lord", and new single "Fact" alongside Lil Uzi Vert will no doubt keep his momentum going.

"Fact" is surely set to be another success for Ghostluvme as he continues to draw in new fans with each new release. And with upcoming collabs lined up with megastars such as Future and Trippie Redd, he has no plans of slowing down anytime soon and will be one to watch throughout 2023. "Fact" is available to buy/stream now on all platforms: https://vyd.co/Factfeatliluzivert.
