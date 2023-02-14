Demola The Violinist Releases New Vocal And Violin Single "One In A Million"





On February 14th, 2023, Demola will now release his first vocal single since 2019, "One in a Million." One In a Million reveals a new side of Demola, one which most of his fans haven't seen. This song is a fusion of Afrobeats, Pop with sprinkles of jazz and a pop-jazz violin solo.



This song is definitely a banger! It's catchy, radio suited, an event and club spec, and will be a chorus for the ladies for sure," says Demola.



"One in a Million" combines the elements of happiness, upbeat vibe with love/romance and swag. It is one of the songs written and produced by Demola himself and this is a Bop. The raspy-sultry voice of Demola singing the melodic & catchy song plus the contemporary violin solo will keep this song on repeat. One In A Million has a huge global appeal and will surely be a bridge between genres and culture. With each of his digital posts going viral and his on-going social media explosive growth, Demola expects this new release to take flight and become an overnight sensation, coupled with the fact that it has global sound, thus a global reach is expected.



This project means a lot to Demola as it is his first single off his upcoming debut VOCAL+ violin combo album.



Stream and Download here: https://unitedmasters.com/m/demolaoneinamillion

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/demolaviolinist

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/demolaviolinist

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@demolaviolinist?_t=8Zk1a6qUhQZ&_r=1

Twitter: https://twitter.com/demolaviolinist

Sound Cloud: https://soundcloud.com/demolaviolinist

