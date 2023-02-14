Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Jazz 14/02/2023

Demola The Violinist Releases New Vocal And Violin Single "One In A Million"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Internationally Renowned multi-genre Violinist, producer, vocalist, and social media instrumentalist sensation - Demola (aka "Demola The Violinist") has captivated audiences across the globe. With over 2.5million combined social media followers.

On February 14th, 2023, Demola will now release his first vocal single since 2019, "One in a Million." One In a Million reveals a new side of Demola, one which most of his fans haven't seen. This song is a fusion of Afrobeats, Pop with sprinkles of jazz and a pop-jazz violin solo.

This song is definitely a banger! It's catchy, radio suited, an event and club spec, and will be a chorus for the ladies for sure," says Demola.

"One in a Million" combines the elements of happiness, upbeat vibe with love/romance and swag. It is one of the songs written and produced by Demola himself and this is a Bop. The raspy-sultry voice of Demola singing the melodic & catchy song plus the contemporary violin solo will keep this song on repeat. One In A Million has a huge global appeal and will surely be a bridge between genres and culture. With each of his digital posts going viral and his on-going social media explosive growth, Demola expects this new release to take flight and become an overnight sensation, coupled with the fact that it has global sound, thus a global reach is expected.

This project means a lot to Demola as it is his first single off his upcoming debut VOCAL+ violin combo album.

"One In A Million" is now available on all streaming platforms including Spotify, Tidal, Audiomack, ITunes, Amazon and Apple Music.

Stream and Download here: https://unitedmasters.com/m/demolaoneinamillion
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/demolaviolinist
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/demolaviolinist
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@demolaviolinist?_t=8Zk1a6qUhQZ&_r=1
Twitter: https://twitter.com/demolaviolinist
Sound Cloud: https://soundcloud.com/demolaviolinist
Website: www.demolatheviolinist.com






