Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Movies and TV 14/02/2023

Watch Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Hot Songs Around The World

Calm Down
Rema
376 entries in 19 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
550 entries in 26 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
172 entries in 24 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
172 entries in 20 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
926 entries in 28 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
421 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
278 entries in 23 charts
Despecha
Rosalia
173 entries in 8 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
96 entries in 26 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
550 entries in 17 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
184 entries in 18 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rihanna made her highly-anticipated return to music for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. The setlist included hits like "Bitch Better Have My Money," "Where Have You Been," Only Girl (In The World," "We Found Love," "Rude Boy," "Work," "Wild Thoughts," "Pour It Up," "All of the Lights," "Run This Town," and "Umbrella."

For the first time, Apple Music brought Rihanna fans new and exclusive ways to experience and celebrate her musical genius as they geared up for the highly anticipated Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12.

Last week, Apple Music shared a new short film, "Run This Town," leading up to Rihanna's Halftime Show performance.

Fans can experience Rihanna's music with the deeply enriched multidimensional sound of Apple Music. Subscribers can access the megastar's songs with Spatial Audio in Dolby Atmos, showcasing her heart-pumping anthems throughout her career mixing pop, rap, R&B, and EDM sounds under her ever-expanding umbrella.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.1101241 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001121997833252 secs