Watch Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rihanna made her highly-anticipated return to music for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. The setlist included hits like "Bitch Better Have My Money," "Where Have You Been," Only Girl (In The World," "We Found Love," "Rude Boy," "Work," "Wild Thoughts," "Pour It Up," "All of the Lights," "Run This Town," and "Umbrella."For the first time, Apple Music brought Rihanna fans new and exclusive ways to experience and celebrate her musical genius as they geared up for the highly anticipated Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12.Last week, Apple Music shared a new short film, "Run This Town," leading up to Rihanna's Halftime Show performance.Fans can experience Rihanna's music with the deeply enriched multidimensional sound of Apple Music. Subscribers can access the megastar's songs with Spatial Audio in Dolby Atmos, showcasing her heart-pumping anthems throughout her career mixing pop, rap, R&B, and EDM sounds under her ever-expanding umbrella.



