The Church Share Pop Song 'No Other You'

Apr 8 Pelham, TN - The Caverns New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Providing a savory spoonful to whet our insatiable appetites for more new music, The Church has just released the third single - "No Other You" - from their forthcoming album THE HYPNOGOGUE (release date: February 24, 2023, via Communicating Vessels).Reading like a short story from visionary science fiction author Philip K. Dick ("A Scanner Darkly," " Electric Dreams "), the release of "No Other You" continues the album's retro-futuristic, dystopian narrative that revolves around a fictional machine (the "Hypnogogue") that extracts music directly from subconscious dreams.While the single "The Hypnogogue" introduces characters "Sun Kim Jong" (a Korean scientist/occult dabbler and creator of the aforementioned contraption) and her love interest/rockstar "Eros Zeta" who wants to employ the machine to revive his flailing career, and the follow up " C'est La Vie " served as a cautionary tale from Zeta's agent not to mess with the Hypnogogue, "No Other You" continues the narrative on a more personal level.Bassist/vocalist/founder STEVE KILBEY explains that it is an "ultra-romantic song that Zeta writes for Sun Kim Jong, who is the inventor of The Hypnogogue. It's a heartfelt song about an irreplaceable woman. And the Church gets to explore a slightly glam rock feel to boot." At the heart of it, "No Other You" is pure and simply a cinematic love song.Entering their fourth decade of making music and playing live shows with all the fierce creative energy of their early years, The Church will be setting off on a North American tour kicking off on March 11th in Los Angeles and circles the States, concluding on April 8th in Pelham, TN (tour dates below).Starting out in 1980, The Church has continued to expand their atmospheric blend of indie rock, shimmering post-punk, icy dreampop and psychedelic post-rock without any retread. Their expansive music career yielded a string of hit songs including "Under the Milky Way," "Reptile," "The Unguarded Moment" and "Almost With You" amongst others and their equally stellar live shows have been deemed "spectacular" by MAGNET Magazine, citing their "dreamy psychedelia that will daub your evening with shades of paisley."Their most recent U.S. performance at 2022's Cruel World Festival alongside Blondie, Bauhaus and Morrissey was heralded as "a subtle delight... that captivated the late afternoon audience" (Orange County Register), "providing the perfect soundtrack" (Rock Cellar Magazine).The 2022 epic five-piece line-up is bassist, vocalist and founder Steve Kilbey; with long-time collaborator Tim Powles, drummer and producer across 17 albums since '94; guitarist Ian Haug formerly of Australian rock icons Powderfinger, who joined the band in 2013 and Jeffrey Cain (Remy Zero), touring multi-instrumentalist who is now a full-time member of The Church since the departure of Peter Koppes in early 2020. The band have also recruited Ashley Naylor, long-time member of Paul Kelly's touring band and one of Australia's finest and most respected guitarists (Even, The Grapes, The Stems).The Church's 26th album THE HYPNOGOGUE will be released on February 24, 2023 via Communicating Vessels.As Backseat Mafia lauds, 'No Other You' has a reflective shimmering wall of sound with singer/bass player Steve Kilbey's voice filled with a heart-aching yearning. It is one of the most anthemic songs the band has ever produced - filled with melody and orchestration that is ethereal and cinematic."TOUR DATES:Mar 11 Los Angeles, CA - The BelascoMar 12 Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up TavernMar 14 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music HallMar 16 Portland, OR - Aladdin TheaterMar 17 Tacoma, WA - Elks Temple BallroomMar 21 Englewood, CO - Gothic TheaterMar 23 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music HallMar 25 St Louis, MO - Delmar HallMar 26 Chicago, IL - Thalia HallMar 28 Kent, OH - Kent StageMar 29 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living ArtsMar 30 New York, NY - Gramercy TheaterMar 31 Boston, MA - The SinclairApr 1 Hartford, CT - Infinity HallApr 3 Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury LanesApr 4 Alexandria, VA - Birchmere Music HallApr 5 Norfolk VA - The NorvaApr 6 Carrboro, NC - Cat's CradleApr 7 Asheville, NC - The Grey EagleApr 8 Pelham, TN - The Caverns



