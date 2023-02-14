Minds On Fire Announce Global Alliance With Bmg & Unveil First Artist Signing Under New Partnership





Alongside the music publishing expertise and experience of



Minds on Fire prioritises consistent A&R within the pop and dance sectors alongside an ability to deliver and collect revenues for its writers and roster of leading electronic producers. One of the company's songwriters Robert



Headquartered in London the company has confirmed that BMG will handle global admin for the entire Minds On Fire catalogue and will partner on a new agreement to co-sign artists.



The first signings to this new agreement are Emre Turkmen and Michael Goldsworthy who enjoyed critical and commercial success as founding members of Years & Years, co-writing their biggest hit to date 'King'. The duo's new collaborative venture is called Human Family, managed by Andy Spence (Only Helix Management), they are currently hard at work finalising their debut release.







Lisa Cullington, Vice President Creative BMG said, "It's a great endorsement that Minds on Fire have decided to partner with us. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Independent publisher Minds on Fire have announced a global admin deal and co-publishing agreement with BMG. James Pitt, the founder of global music promotions company Your Army, and ex Polydor and EMI A&R executive Simon Harris launched Minds On Fire to discover and nurture both new and established songwriting talent, offering a full creative service, connecting them to their royalties and providing a complete range of promotional and sync options.Alongside the music publishing expertise and experience of Simon Harris Minds on Fire writers and producers benefit from the industry knowledge and services provided by James Pitt and the Your Army team, who have helped enhance the careers of numerous global artists.Minds on Fire prioritises consistent A&R within the pop and dance sectors alongside an ability to deliver and collect revenues for its writers and roster of leading electronic producers. One of the company's songwriters Robert Harvey co-wrote the biggest selling song of 2020 in the UK 'Head & Heart' by Joel Corry and has also collaborated with, among others, Louis Tomlinson, David Guetta, Clean Bandit, Becky Hill and Kaiser Chiefs.Headquartered in London the company has confirmed that BMG will handle global admin for the entire Minds On Fire catalogue and will partner on a new agreement to co-sign artists.The first signings to this new agreement are Emre Turkmen and Michael Goldsworthy who enjoyed critical and commercial success as founding members of Years & Years, co-writing their biggest hit to date 'King'. The duo's new collaborative venture is called Human Family, managed by Andy Spence (Only Helix Management), they are currently hard at work finalising their debut release. James Pitt said, "Minds on Fire has an independent ethos and spirit but we wanted access to the global admin processes, synch teams and tech of a large progressive publisher and with that in mind BMG were the obvious choice as partners. The team there are completely aligned with what we are setting out to achieve and they are as hungry as we are to add value for our writers and build this business. We are also pleased to announce Emre and Michael as the first signings to this new co-publishing agreement and are very excited about their new project Human Family."Lisa Cullington, Vice President Creative BMG said, "It's a great endorsement that Minds on Fire have decided to partner with us. James Pitt and Simon Harris are a fantastic creative force finding and developing songwriting talent and we look forward to working with them closely. We welcome Human Family as our first joint signing and look forward to what we can achieve together."



