Scotland-Based Troubadour Withered Hand Presents 'Waking Up' Single, Heralding New Album Via Reveal Records





Withered Hand is the nom de plume of Edinburgh-based singer-songwriter Dan Willson, originally hailing from London. Collaborating with Mark Freegard (The Breeders, Del Amitri, New Model Army, Lush, Pale Saints) on the radio edit, this is the first single from his 'How To Love' album, officially released on April 28.



Produced, recorded and mixed by renowned producer Tony Doogan (Mogwai,



'Waking Up' is every bit as beautiful as his acclaimed 'New Gods' LP (2014), which was released on vinyl via Slumberland Records and featured Scottish luminaries from Belle & Sebastian, Frightened Rabbit and The Vaselines, as well as Pam Berry of seminal 90's US noisepop band



Dan Willson notes, "It's hard to put down your worries when you're so used to carrying them around that they seem like part of who you are. This song is about taking a long hard honest look in the mirror and about the unfolding process of trying to trim my rudder a little every day to do something about what I see there. In my mind I was channeling a Street Legal-era Dylan vibe with that strident chord pattern and Pete's swirling Hammond organ and brass and the band bring a lot of joy to this arrangement, we had fun with it".



"I'd put the pain down, I'm afraid I won't see mercy

Teach me the song the new morning sings"

Willson started writing songs and singing in his thirties following the birth of his first child and the death of a close friend. With a wayward tenor and unaffected charm onstage, he has come to be celebrated as a songwriter and lyricist of rare wit and remarkable honesty. With songs picked up by MTV and cult series 'Skins', he's gained a legion of fans including



As of February 14, 'Waking Up' is available everywhere digitally, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp, where the 'How To Love' album can also be obtained directly from the artist.



Having started the new year with a sold-out show at London's Lexington, more 2023 shows are being added. Withered Hand will play two album launch shows - on April 20th at Manchester's Gullivers and April 28th at Edinburgh's Liquid Room, involving special guests.



"As life-affirming as music gets" ~ The Herald

"Killer melodies … full of warm, woozy sing-song charm" ~ Rolling Stone

"The UK's best lyricist" ~ Top40-Charts.com

"Beautifully constructed lyrical frameworks... Caledonian gospel" ~ MOJO

"Godlike Genius" ~ Justin Currie (Del Amitri)

"Stellar music.. sits perfectly square in the middle of Elliott Smith, Flaming Lips,



Dan Willson - Vocals, Acoustic Guitar

Malcolm Benzie - Electric Guitar, Backing Vocals

Fraser Hughes - Bass, Backing Vocals

Owen Curtis Williams - Drums, Percussion, Backing Vocals



Richard Merchant - Trumpet

Ross McCrae - Trombone

Lynsey Payne - Saxophone

Eva Willson - Backing Vocals

Eugene Willson - Backing Vocals

Produced, recorded and mixed by Tony Doogan at Castle of Doom Studios, Glasgow



