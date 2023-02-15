Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 15/02/2023

Lana Del Rey Releases New Single "A&W"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Lana Del Rey releases her new single, "A&W", the second single taken from her upcoming ninth studio album, Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.
The track was co-written and co-produced by Jack Antonoff and is out now via Interscope Records/Universal Music.

"A&W" - an abbreviation of "American Whore" - sees Del Rey reflecting on the trappings of her youth as she takes a sensual step into adulthood, appreciating and admiring her own body and the desires it allows her to indulge in, though true love or passion is not on the table.
"Call him up, come in to my bedroom/ Ended up we f-k on the hotel floor/ It's not about having someone to love me anymorе/ This is the experiеnce of being an American whore," she croons on the chorus of the simmering track.

Lana Del Rey's ninth studio album, Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, is set to be released on 24th March and is available to pre-order now, with CD, cassette and various exclusive vinyl formats available at select retailers and www.lanadelrey.com.






