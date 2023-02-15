Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Jazz 15/02/2023

Brad Mehldau Performs, Discusses The Beatles' "Golden Slumbers" At Village Vanguard

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brad Mehldau, whose new album, Your Mother Should Know: Brad Mehldau Plays The Beatles, was released on Friday, has shared a video of him performing the album's penultimate track, "Golden Slumbers," at New York's Village Vanguard, and one of him discussing and performing it there. You can watch both below. It's the third and final in a series of such videos from the album, following the title track performance and discussion and his "I Am the Walrus" performance and discussion.

"'Golden Slumbers,' certainly 'Hey Jude,' 'Let It Be' are songs that, for me, feel like something - I don't know what word to use - something church like. Maybe it has something to do with the cadences that are in there. They're just so righteous," Mehldau says. "For me, it has a healing quality. This healing quality is definitely present in 'Golden Slumbers.'"

Your Mother Should Know: Brad Mehldau Plays The Beatles features the pianist and composer's interpretations of nine songs by John Lennon and Paul McCartney and one by George Harrison. Although other Beatles songs have long been staples of Mehldau's solo and trio shows, he had not previously recorded any of the tunes on Your Mother Should Know. The album, recorded in September 2020 at Philharmonie de Paris, ends with a David Bowie classic that draws a connection between The Beatles and pop songwriters who followed.






