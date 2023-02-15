Seeker Music Acquires Christopher Cross' Full Catalog - "Summer Of Christopher Cross" Becomes Year-Round Celebration With Spatial Audio Release, Remix Campaign Announcements





For more information on Seeker's catalog to date (which recently added the catalogs of songwriters New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After acquiring Cross' catalog and immediately achieving all-time streaming high in 2022, Seeker celebrates 40th anniversary of his album Another Page with Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio ReleaseSeeker Music, the new music rights, publishing and record company, has acquired Christopher Cross' full masters and publishing catalog, and today announced a year-round celebration of his music and legacy to build on the smash-success of their 2022 "Summer of Christopher Cross" campaign. To kick things off, last week they released Cross' sophomore album Another Page in Spatial Audio for its 40th anniversary, and today they are announcing a remix campaign and several national events being scheduled for the Spring/Summer.Read more about Cross and his wide-ranging legacy - which includes being the first artist ever to win all of the "Big 4" GRAMMYs (Best New Artist, and Record, Song, and Album of the Year - only ever since done by Billie Eilish and Adele) in one night - HERE in Texas MonthlyIn 2022, for the "Summer of Christopher Cross," the Seeker team hit the ground running to achieve several new milestones in Cross' storied career - including all time high streaming numbers. Seven of his albums were distributed across streaming services for the first time ever (helping him hit his own peak of 3.27M monthly Spotify listeners in the process), Cross' top songs became available to share across all primary social media platforms, and an independent playlist campaign catapulted his song "In The Blink Of An Eye" into his top songs - all without any new original music or major tours to help stoke buzz. Additionally, Cross's classic " Sailing " that was sung by Jake Gyllenhall in Michael Bay's 2022 summer hit Ambulance, hit streaming highs behind a Seeker-led support campaign.And now, to build on that success, Seeker is continuing to celebrate Cross' record-breaking career with a 2023 campaign of releases and activations aimed at bringing Cross' music to audiences in new, original ways. Led by chart-topping songwriter Evan Bogart, Seeker only invests in catalogs and songs that Bogart and his team are incredibly passionate about, genuine personal fans of, and for which they see intrinsic creative and strategic opportunities.For Bogart, Cross fit that bill perfectly - a seminal singer-songwriter whose 10M-selling discography and impact since winning the "Big Four" have become only more storied over the years.Bogart said "I've been a Christopher Cross fan going back to when I was a kid - I grew up around, and listening to, so many of his contemporaries. He's an absolute legend!! I'm so proud to have the opportunity to carry his legacy forward and of what we've already been able to do with his catalog, and will continue to do this year to keep introducing music fans to Chris's incredible songs, and timeless songwriting"In addition to the Spatial Audio release, Seeker will be rolling out remastered releases, a year-long remix campaign and a series of interactive events to bring Cross' music "IRL" for fans new and old. More details on the remixes - which will feature some of the biggest names in the electronic music world taking on some of Cross' biggest hits - and the upcoming events will be revealed this Spring.For more information on Seeker's catalog to date (which recently added the catalogs of songwriters Jon Bellion and John Ryan, as well as portions of catalogs from the Bunettas' Family Affair Productions and Kara DioGuardi's Arthouse Entertainment), visit SeekerMusic.com, or contact Hannah Schwartz at Shore Fire Media: hschwartz@shorefire.com



