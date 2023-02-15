Rusty Truck Unveils New Single "Be On My Side" From Forthcoming Self-Titled Album Out February 24, 2023



For more on Mark Seliger's photography work please visit https://www.markseliger.com/. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Celebrated alt-country outfit Rusty Truck has unveiled "Be On My Side," the third and final single from their new album Rusty Truck, set for release on February 24, 2023. Frontman Mark Seliger, who also happens to be one of the modern era's preeminent portrait photographers, delivers a performance that "evokes the steel-string twang and emotion of singers like George Jones" (New York Times) with his "yearning, melancholy vocals" (Rolling Stone). On the new single, and throughout the entire forthcoming album, Seliger proves his mastery of storytelling across mediums as he blends worlds and artforms - music, cinema, theater, dance - into an all-encompassing body of work. Later this month, Rusty Truck will make their Grand Ole Opry debut, which will feature a guest performance by Seliger's longtime friend and collaborator Sheryl Crow.Listen to new single "Be On My Side": https://lnk.dmsmusic.co/rustytruck_beonmysideWatch the official music video: https://youtu.be/CwDMTJc6WUcMore on Rusty Truck's Grand Ole Opry debut on February 28, 2023: https://www.opry.com/artists/rusty-truckRusty Truck's forthcoming self-titled studio album is a collection of character-driven vignettes that are raw and vulnerable, grappling with longing, desire, and redemption and blending old school country tradition with the lush, theatrical flare of a film score. Rusty Truck was co-written by Seliger and Michael Duff, mixed by GRAMMY-award winning producer / engineer Nick Brophy, and produced by Larry Campbell. The forthcoming collection follows Rusty Truck's debut album Luck's Changing Lanes (2008) and the similarly well-received album Kicker Town (2013), which earned the band invitations to tour with the likes of Willie Nelson and John Hiatt and perform on CBS Saturday Morning, Imus, and more.Watch the music video for lead single "Ain't Over Me," starring Katie Holmes and choreography by Twyla Tharp.As both a musician and a photographer, Mark Seliger has long been known for his ability to capture the deep wells of emotion that run beneath the surface of his subjects. Famed for his iconic images of everyone from Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen to Kurt Cobain and Kendrick Lamar, the Texas native shot more than 175 covers for Rolling Stone as the magazine's former chief photographer, and he regularly captured stunning portraits of A-listers for Vanity Fair and GQ. His award-winning work is featured in the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery at the Smithsonian in DC, the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, and the National Portrait Gallery in London, among other prestigious institutions.For more information on Rusty Truck please visit https://shorefire.com/roster/rusty-truck.For more on Mark Seliger's photography work please visit https://www.markseliger.com/.



