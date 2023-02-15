Katy Perry Adds Summer 2023 Dates To 'Play' Las Vegas Residency





Katy has similarly focused her entrepreneurial flair towards her eponymous shoe line, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) International sensation, Katy Perry, is giving music fans 16 more chances to see her in Las Vegas with the announcement of new summer 2023 show dates to her highly acclaimed Las Vegas residency "Katy Perry: PLAY," at Resorts World Theatre.Perry has added 16 dates this summer from May 12 through Aug. 12. The new dates join her previously announced February, March, and April concert dates. Tickets for the new PLAY dates will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. PT on Friday. Tickets will be available here .Since opening, "Katy Perry: PLAY " has been embraced by fans and media alike, hailed as a "... sensory explosion" by Billboard, "... the complete confection" by Vulture and "... quintessential Perry" by Elle.com. Vogue noted, "Katy Perry is still the queen of camp," and Rolling Stone declared, "'PLAY' time has begun in Las Vegas."The newly opened 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus.The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines and an unmatched spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology. Katy Perry has racked up a cumulative 65 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 57 million adjusted albums and 138 million tracks. She boasts an impressive 46M + monthly listeners on Spotify with over 23M followers on the platform. She recently crossed the 1B threshold on Spotify for her smash single " Dark Horse ".Katy's second studio album TEENAGE DREAM has been recognized by the RIAA as the highest-certified era of any artist ever making history as the first artist to have three singles certified Diamond and has reached the nine-times Platinum certification. "The One That Got Away," and " Part Of Me " have each reached five-times Platinum status with " I Kissed A Girl " (6X) and "Hot n Cold" (8X).Her 2019 single, "Never Really Over," off her latest album SMILE, is certified Platinum and was the biggest streaming launch of Katy's musical career. 2020's SMILE release has sold 2 million adjusted albums, with nearly 3.5 billion combined streams to date. It's lead single " Daisies " is now certified Gold.PRISM, which includes "Roar" and "Dark Horse," is now five-times Platinum, with both videos surpassing three billion views - making Katy the first female artist to reach this milestone.Katy's 2015 Super Bowl performance is the highest-rated in the event's history. She is one of only five artists in history to have topped 100 million certified units with their digital singles - and the first-ever Capitol Records recording artist to join the elite RIAA 100 Million Certified Songs club.Aside from being one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Katy is an active advocate of many philanthropic causes. In 2013, Katy was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has used her powerful voice to ensure every child's right to health, education, equality, and protection.Katy has also been a champion for LGBTQ+ equality, and has received numerous awards for her work, including the Trevor Project's Hero Award in 2012, the Human Rights Campaign's National Equality Award in 2017, amfAR's Award of Courage in 2018, and Variety's Power of Women distinction in 2021 for her work with her own foundation, the Firework Foundation, whose mission is to empower children from underserved communities by igniting their inner light through the arts.Katy has similarly focused her entrepreneurial flair towards her eponymous shoe line, Katy Perry Collections, as well as for selective companies working to improve health and wellness. She sits on the Board of Bragg, makers of the celebrated Apple Cider Vinegar, has been an early backer of Impossible Foods, the plant-based meat producer, and is an active investor in Apeel Sciences, a company focused on plant-derived shelf life extension technology for fresh produce that improves quality and reduces food waste, and Samsara, an enviro-tech company creating infinite recycling to end plastic pollution. Most recently, Katy co-founded De Soi, a line of sparkling ready-to-drink non-alcoholic apéritifs with natural adaptogens, in partnership with AMASS, maker of clean botanics.



