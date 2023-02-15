Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 15/02/2023

Lizzo, Sabrina Carpenter & More Join Lollapalooza Stockholm 2023 Lineup

Lizzo, Sabrina Carpenter & More Join Lollapalooza Stockholm 2023 Lineup

Hot Songs Around The World

Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
279 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
422 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
551 entries in 26 charts
Despecha
Rosalia
173 entries in 8 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
173 entries in 24 charts
Calm Down
Rema
377 entries in 19 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
97 entries in 26 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
173 entries in 20 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
927 entries in 28 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
550 entries in 17 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
185 entries in 18 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The third annual Lollapalooza Stockholm has released its 2023 lineup featuring Travis Scott, Lizzo, Mumford & Sons, Lil Nas X, Zara Larsson, Kygo and many more.

Travis Scott and Kygo will take the reins on Thursday, June 29, which will also feature performances by Fatboy Slim, Marcus Mumford, Miss Li, SOFI TUKKER, Mando Diao, Sticky Fingers, L'Impératrice and more.

The following day, Friday, June 30, the American icon Lizzo and Swedish pop singer Zara Larsson top the bill. The event will also see sets from Afrojack, King Princess, Daniela Rathana, Icona Pop, Dean Lewis, Holly Humberstone, Olivia Lobato and more.

The final headlining pairing, Mumford & Sons and Lil Nas X, top the bill for Saturday, July 1. The final day will also welcome sets from artists, including Peggy Gou, The 1975, Japanese Breakfast, OneRepublic, J.I.D, Ken Carson and more.

Lollapalooza Stockholm will take place June 29-July1, 2023, at Gärdet, a beautiful park in the heart of the city, and will feature four stages, innovative culinary selections, art, and much more. Tickets go on sale today, February 15 at www.LollaStockholm.com.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0098240 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0016548633575439 secs