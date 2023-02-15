Lizzo, Sabrina Carpenter & More Join Lollapalooza Stockholm 2023 Lineup









Lollapalooza Stockholm will take place June 29-July1, 2023, at Gärdet, a beautiful park in the heart of the city, and will feature four stages, innovative culinary selections, art, and much more. Tickets go on sale today, February 15 at www.LollaStockholm.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The third annual Lollapalooza Stockholm has released its 2023 lineup featuring Travis Scott, Lizzo, Mumford & Sons, Lil Nas X, Zara Larsson, Kygo and many more. Travis Scott and Kygo will take the reins on Thursday, June 29, which will also feature performances by Fatboy Slim, Marcus Mumford, Miss Li, SOFI TUKKER, Mando Diao, Sticky Fingers, L'Impératrice and more.The following day, Friday, June 30, the American icon Lizzo and Swedish pop singer Zara Larsson top the bill. The event will also see sets from Afrojack, King Princess, Daniela Rathana, Icona Pop, Dean Lewis, Holly Humberstone, Olivia Lobato and more.The final headlining pairing, Mumford & Sons and Lil Nas X, top the bill for Saturday, July 1. The final day will also welcome sets from artists, including Peggy Gou, The 1975, Japanese Breakfast, OneRepublic, J.I.D, Ken Carson and more.Lollapalooza Stockholm will take place June 29-July1, 2023, at Gärdet, a beautiful park in the heart of the city, and will feature four stages, innovative culinary selections, art, and much more. Tickets go on sale today, February 15 at www.LollaStockholm.com.



