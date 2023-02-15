JVKE Announces Debut Headlining North American Tour 'What Tour Feels Like'





Saturday, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-talented singer, songwriter, and producer JVKE announces his debut headlining North American tour "What Tour Feels Like." The tour kicks off on August 3rd in Vancouver, BC before stopping in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, Washington D.C., and more. Artist presale and VIP packages are on sale beginning tomorrow, February 15th at 10am local, and the public on sale will begin this Friday, February 17th at 10am local. For more information, please visit here.This announcement follows JVKE's stunning sold-out debut shows in New York City and Los Angeles last month and his performances at iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden and The Kia Forum in December.JVKE announces this tour following the massive success of his hit single "golden hour," which has been streamed and viewed over 700 million times worldwide times to date. The track has consistently been climbing the charts, where it is currently #10 at Top 40 Radio and reached #10 on the Billboard Hot 100.It has been added to Spotify's Today's Top Hits, reached #1 on Spotify's US Viral 50 chart and Global Viral chart simultaneously, and landed on a number of additional playlists. JVKE's viral video that features the song has received over 150 million views across all platforms.JVKE performed the track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in October, in Times Square on New Year's Eve, and most recently on GMA3: What You Need to Know."golden hour" comes from JVKE's debut album this is what __ feels like (Vol. 1-4) (said this is what blank feels like) released in September, which has amassed over 1.4 billion streams to date. Written, recorded and produced entirely by JVKE and his brother ZVC in his Rhode Island home, the album is a collection of songs that document the life cycle of a relationship.Broken into 4 stages (falling in love, heartbreak, sadness, and falling out of love), JVKE carefully crafted melodies, lyrics, and production to simulate the feelings that the titles describe and that he experienced himself in this cycle. The track list reflects the order of these cycles and JVKE hopes to evoke emotion at every turn during each chapter.Cumulatively, JVKE has amassed over 1.65 billion streams, 35+ billion views of his music across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, and built an audience of 15 million-plus followers on his social media pages. In 2022, he was was named MTV's Push artist for October and American Airlines' artist of the month for December.Recently, JVKE released his latest song "i can't help it," which interpolates the beloved track "Can't Help Falling in Love" by Elvis Presley. Previously, he released his single "this is what heartbreak feels like," a follow up to his RIAA Gold-certified viral 2021 release "this is what falling in love feels like," which has accumulated over 270 million streams and 45 million views and reached #33 at Top 40 radio.His breakout hit " Upside Down " took the internet by storm in 2020 and has generated over 400 million streams to date which was followed up by a Charlie Puth remix that received a nomination for a Trending: VMA Award.Since his meteoric rise, JVKE has been able to stand out amongst his peers and cut through the virility to establish himself as a genre bending artist and producer on the rise. In addition to his own artist project, JVKE has carved a lane for himself in the production world including his work with global DJ superstars Galantis and on Eric Bellinger's GRAMMY® nominated album "New Light.""WHAT TOUR FEELS LIKE" DATES:Thursday, August 3, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue TheatreFriday, August 4, 2023 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox SoDoSaturday, August 5, 2023 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal BallroomMonday, August 7, 2023 - Oakland, CA - Fox TheaterTuesday, August 8, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The WilternFriday, August 11, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at the ComplexSaturday, August 12, 2023 - Denver, CO - Ogden TheatreMonday, August 14, 2023 - Houston, TX - House of BluesTuesday, August 15, 2023 - Austin, TX - Emo's AustinWednesday, August 16, 2023 - Dallas, TX - South Side BallroomFriday, August 18, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - TabernacleSaturday, August 19, 2023 - Orlando, FL - House of BluesSunday, August 20, 2023 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live at the BackyardTuesday, August 22, 2023 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore CharlotteWednesday, August 23, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn BowlFriday, August 25, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - First AvenueSaturday, August 26, 2023 - Chicago, IL - House of BluesSunday, August 27, 2023 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic TheatreMonday, August 28, 2023 - Toronto, ON - HistoryWednesday, August 30, 2023 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17Thursday, August 31, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 ClubFriday, September 1, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA - Theatre of the Living ArtsSaturday, September 2, 2023 - Boston, MA - House of Blues



