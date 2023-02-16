"The Weeknd: Live At SoFi Stadium" Debuts On February 25, 2023

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Movies and TV 16/02/2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) HBO has released the official trailer for the original concert special THE WEEKND: LIVE AT SOFI STADIUM, debuting SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25 (8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Presented at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the concert special was taped in 2022 during the first U.S. leg of his "After Hours Til Dawn Tour" and features the singer performing top hits from his most recent studio albums, "After Hours" and "Dawn FM."

Logline: In front of a sold-out crowd in Los Angeles, The Weeknd brings fans up-close with a special intimate concert performance exclusively on HBO. Cinematically captured to bring viewers onstage and in the audience, THE WEEKND: LIVE AT SOFI STADIUM offers a front-row seat to the artist's thrilling 95-minute setlist - including top hits "Starboy," "Blinding Lights," "Can't Feel My Face," "I Feel It Coming," and more. With his mesmerizing dancers, spectacular lasers, and explosive pyrotechnics, The Weeknd (winner of four GRAMMY awards, 20 Billboard Music Awards, six American Music Awards, and one Emmy(R) nomination) brings down the house, and your living room, ahead of the performer's highly anticipated star turn in the upcoming HBO Original drama series "The Idol."

THE WEEKND: LIVE AT SOFI STADIUM is directed by Micah Bickham, performed by The Weeknd and produced by Contrast Films; executive produced by The Weeknd, La Mar C. Taylor, Jordy Wax, and Micah Bickham; co-executive produced by Aaron Cooke.






