|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
Aly & AJ Release New Late Night Anthem "After Hours"
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
289 entries in 23 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
435 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
569 entries in 26 charts
Despecha
Rosalia
175 entries in 8 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
190 entries in 24 charts
Calm Down
Rema
388 entries in 19 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
117 entries in 26 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
187 entries in 20 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
937 entries in 28 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
556 entries in 17 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
192 entries in 18 charts
Most read news of the week
The World's Biggest Rock Band Set To Launch The World's Most State-Of-The-Art Venue U2 MSG Sphere Las Vegas - Fall 2023
Matteo Bocelli Teams Up With Sukriti Kakar, Prakriti Kakar, Amaal Mallik And Kunaal Vermaa On "I Miss You Amore"
Independent Recording Artist Johnnie Mikel releases Video For His Current Top 40 Single "Fallen Angel," An Edgy Power Ballad penned With Multiple Grammy Nominee Lauren Christy Of The Matrix
"Come On & Get It", The New Album From Vocal Provocateur Judith Owen, Celebrates The Music Of The "Unsung Badass" Ladies Of Jazz And Blues