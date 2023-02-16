Aly & AJ Release New Late Night Anthem "After Hours"





09.08.2023 LOS ANGELES, CA - GREEK THEATRE. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Aly & AJ continue to rev the engine on their forthcoming album 'With Love From' (out March 15) with the release of their latest pre-album track " After Hours ". Americana with a slight country edge, " After Hours " is a singalong ode to finding those twilight moments of much-needed self-reflective solitude.The jubilant song follows their recent Rolling Stone-approved "Baby Lay Your Head Down", and the forthcoming album's title track that the indie sister duo recently performed on NBC's TODAY show. Aly & AJ also recently wowed audiences with a performance on Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve, hung out on the Zach Sang Show, and sat down with CBS' Anthony Mason to discuss the new album for a broadcast segment set to air this spring on CBS Mornings.Tied to the album release in March, Aly & AJ will perform a special LP release show on 3.17 at the legendary honky tonk venue Pappy & Harriet's in Pioneertown, CA, deep in the deserts of Southern California. The location echoes the aesthetic progression felt on the duo's forthcoming project. If their last album 'a touch of the beat…' was a sun-kissed celebration, 'With Love From' recalls the moody, frenetic & electrically stirring energy of a thunderstorm rolling in.Aly & AJ will also hit the road on a headlining spring tour (w/ Miya Folick as support) that will take them to some of the most esteemed venues of their career including Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Los Angeles' Greek Theatre, and New York's Hammerstein Ballroom. They will also appear at Beachlife Festival in Redondo Beach, CA. Full dates below.Aly & AJ's "With Love From Tour" Dates (w/ Miya Folick):03.30.2023 OAKLAND, CA - FOX THEATER04.01.2023 PORTLAND, OR - CRYSTAL BALLROOM04.02.2023 SEATTLE, WA - PARAMOUNT THEATRE04.04.2023 DENVER, CO - THE FILLMORE04.06.2023 MINNEAPOLIS, MN - THE FILLMORE04.07.2023 MADISON, WI - THE ORPHEUM THEATER04.08.2023 CHICAGO, IL - THE RIVIERA THEATRE04.10.2023 NASHVILLE, TN - RYMAN AUDITORIUM04.11.2023 ATLANTA, GA - TABERNACLE04.12.2023 ORLANDO, FL - HOUSE OF BLUES04.14.2023 RALEIGH, NC - THE RITZ04.15.2023 SILVER SPRING, MD - THE FILLMORE04.16.2023 PHILADELPHIA, PA - THE FILLMORE04.19.2023 TORONTO, ONTARIO - HISTORY04.21.2023 BOSTON, MA - MGM MUSIC HALL AT FENWAY04.22.2023 NEW YORK, NY - HAMMERSTEIN BALLROOM5.06.2023 REDONDO BEACH, CA - BEACHLIFE FESTIVAL09.07.2023 SAN DIEGO, CA - HUMPHREY'S BY THE BAY09.08.2023 LOS ANGELES, CA - GREEK THEATRE.



