Jason Mraz Shares New Single 'I Feel Like Dancing'

10. "If You Think You've Seen It All" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-GRAMMY Award winner and Songwriters Hall of Fame Honoree Jason Mraz brushed off his dancing shoes today and revealed "I Feel Like Dancing," the first single and video from Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride. Announced today, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride, Mraz's eighth studio album, will be available everywhere June 23 and is now available for pre-order now. A full tracklist is included below.For fans hoping to hear the new music live, Mraz announced a summer tour by the same name, running from mid-July to mid-August. Mraz will enlist longtime collaborators to join his band on the trek, including Austin, TX-based Grooveline Horns, rock-folk band Raining Jane, and guitarist Molly Miller. Most tickets go on sale next Friday, February 24th. A full itinerary is included below with all details.On August 17th, the tour will conclude with a one-night-only performance of Mraz and his band with the iconic New York Pops led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. The concert, at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY, will feature Mraz performing selections from his two-decade career arranged for the full symphony orchestra.Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride is a return to pop music for Mraz, who reunited with producer Martin Terefe (Coldplay, Train, Mike Posner), his collaborator on We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things., Mraz's landmark album featuring " I'm Yours " and "Lucky."Directed by Taylor James, the video for the first single "I Feel Like Dancing," follows Mraz dancing his way through a country club only to lead a full wedding party in a grand finale choreographed by Megan Lawson (Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, Katy Perry).Throughout his one-take epic dancing journey, he encounters a few familiar faces like TikTok video creator Gianna Marie (@gwizzle), "The Dancing Weatherman" Nick Kosir (@officialnickkosir), and LGBTQ activist Josh Helfgott (@joshhelfgott), among many others. The video made its broadcast premiere on Nick Music this morning.Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride is now available for preorder. The official tracklist is as follows:1. "Getting Started"2. "I Feel Like Dancing"3. "Feel Good Too"4. "Pancakes & Butter"5. "Disco Sun"6. "Irony of Loneliness"7. "Little Time"8. "You Might Like It"9. "Lovesick Romeo"10. "If You Think You've Seen It All"



