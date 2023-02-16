Jody & The Jerms Present 'Started Something', First Sugar-Spun Pop Delight From New 'Wonder' LP





Their third album to date, this new collection of 12 tracks was produced, mixed and mastered by RIDE frontman Mark Gardener at his OX4 Sound Studio in Oxfordshire. Loaded with a healthy dose of melodic chrystallised indie pop that is heartfelt and honest, they present endearing jangle-pop songs that are both evocative and relatable.



Championed by the late Janice Long at BBC, among others, Jody and the Jerms is a collective revolving around Jody Jeger (vocals) and Niall Jeger (guitars and vocals) with other band members coming from The Anydays, who have graced the pages of NME, played with



'Wonder' follows their 'Flicker' album (2022) and debut album 'Deeper' (2020). Here, the Jerms deliver 12 jangle-pop gems, crafted with a sanguine innocence and vivid relatability. Warmly nostalgic and graced by Jody's sweet-natured vocal, the band's output radiates somewhere between The Go-Go's, Blondie, The



Formed in Oxford in 2019, Jody and the Jerms have been writing, recording and performing their blend of melodic and uplifting indie/ alt rock ever since, having enjoyed national airtime on



Despite the fact that Jody had never sung before joining the Jerms, the band has quickly developed into the real deal with last year's 'Flicker' album, which received strong accolades with its modern twist on 90s influences, followed by a loaded UK tour and festivals over the summer.



Jody and the Jerms' sound harks back to those untouchable days indie music enjoyed in the 90s, possessing seemingly effortlessness melodies and choruses which embed themselves in your head for days.



"'Started Something' is about a chance meeting of two people which is so exciting and special that it just knocks them off their feet.



Niall Jeger adds, "Musically, this started as a riff on an acoustic, as many of our songs do, which Rob followed on piano and the rest of the song came together really quickly".



As of February 15, 'Started Something' is available on Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple

In support of this release, Jody and the Jerms will be performing for select UK dates with more dates to be added. Further info can be found at https://jodyandthejerms.com/live



"It's almost like power pop, a bit Bangles... or jangle pop. Lovely" ~ Radcliffe & Maconie, BBC 6 Music

"Jody had to be coerced into singing, and she does it really well. It's good isn't it!" ~ Top40-Charts.com

"Aglow in sugar-spun pop confections and unforgettable harmonies that conjures the jangling heyday of The

"All exquisite... Breathtaking stuff" ~ Oxfordshire

"At the top of their A-game... a welcome and liberating flame" ~ Nightshift Magazine

"Rich and diversely entertaining... they sparkle continually with ambition and poise" ~ Liverpool Sound & Vision



TRACK LIST

1. Started Something

2. Counting Dreams

3. Safe

4. The Harder I Try

5. Intuition

6. Last Ones Standing

7. Just For Show

8. Insatiable

9. Don't Look Back

10. Waves

11. Bare

12. Get Your Feet Out Of My Shoes



All songs written by Jody and the Jerms

except 'Get Your Feet Of My Shoes' originally recorded by Boothill Foot Tappers (1984) and written by Chris Thompson

Jody Jeger - vocals

Niall Jeger - guitars & vocals

Peter

Robert Anwood - piano & synth



Alex Bridge - drums & percussion (apart from 'Don't Look Back')

Steve Clark - drums, percussion, Melotron & vocals on 'Don't Look Back'

Drew Atkins - bass on 'Safe', 'Just For Show' & 'Last Ones Standing'

Andy Boyd - trumpet on 'Bare'

Produced, mixed and mastered by Mark Gardener at OX4 Sound Studio

except 'Bare', 'Intuition', 'Don't Look Back', 'Get Your Feet Out Of My Shoes' & 'Insatiable' mixed by Mike Bannard at Safehouse Studio, Oxford.

Cover artwork and design by Tim Manners



TOUR DATES

Sat., February 18 BOURNEMOUTH - Obsidian @ 7pm

Fri., March 10 NEWBURY - Craven Arms @ 7pm

Fri., March 17 SOUTHAMPTON - The

Fri., March 31 OXFORD - The Bullingdon (with The Shapes) @ 9pm

Wed., May 3 EDINBURGH - Leith Depot @ 7pm

Thu., May 4 GLASGOW - Slouch @ 8pm

Fri., May 5 YORK - FortyFive Vinyl Cafe @ 7pm

Sat., May 6 MANCHESTER - R-Fest at Retro @ 6pm

Sun., May 7 LONDON - Off the Cuff, SE240JN (with Jinder) @ 7pm

Sat., May 20 WOKINGHAM - Hope and Anchor @ 7pm

Fri., June 2 BRISTOL - The Thunderbolt @ 8pm

Sun, July 2 MINEHEAD, SOMERSET - Weirfest at Porlock Weir @ 7pm

Sat., Aug 5 GLOUCESTER - Millwood Cam Festival @ 7pm

Thu., Aug 31 BLANFORD - Hall & Woodhead @ 7pm New York, NY (Top40 Charts) UK indie pop outfit Jody and the Jerms are hot to trot with their new single 'Started Something', the first taste of their forthcoming full-length album 'Wonder', out in April via their own JATJ Records imprint.Their third album to date, this new collection of 12 tracks was produced, mixed and mastered by RIDE frontman Mark Gardener at his OX4 Sound Studio in Oxfordshire. Loaded with a healthy dose of melodic chrystallised indie pop that is heartfelt and honest, they present endearing jangle-pop songs that are both evocative and relatable.Championed by the late Janice Long at BBC, among others, Jody and the Jerms is a collective revolving around Jody Jeger (vocals) and Niall Jeger (guitars and vocals) with other band members coming from The Anydays, who have graced the pages of NME, played with Radiohead and Supergrass, and were featured on Mark Radcliffe at BBC Radio 2.'Wonder' follows their 'Flicker' album (2022) and debut album 'Deeper' (2020). Here, the Jerms deliver 12 jangle-pop gems, crafted with a sanguine innocence and vivid relatability. Warmly nostalgic and graced by Jody's sweet-natured vocal, the band's output radiates somewhere between The Go-Go's, Blondie, The Bangles and The Darling Buds.Formed in Oxford in 2019, Jody and the Jerms have been writing, recording and performing their blend of melodic and uplifting indie/ alt rock ever since, having enjoyed national airtime on Radio X (UK), Sirius XM (USA) and RTVE (Spain), as well as BBC 6 Music, BBC Introducing, BBC Wales and BBC Ulster.Despite the fact that Jody had never sung before joining the Jerms, the band has quickly developed into the real deal with last year's 'Flicker' album, which received strong accolades with its modern twist on 90s influences, followed by a loaded UK tour and festivals over the summer.Jody and the Jerms' sound harks back to those untouchable days indie music enjoyed in the 90s, possessing seemingly effortlessness melodies and choruses which embed themselves in your head for days."'Started Something' is about a chance meeting of two people which is so exciting and special that it just knocks them off their feet. Everything between them just clicks and fizzes with passion and verve. There are many reasons why they shouldn't start something in this dreary world , with all their day in day out humdrum responsibilities, so they imagine that the world has stopped turning for everyone else, whilst they can have their time together," says Jody.Niall Jeger adds, "Musically, this started as a riff on an acoustic, as many of our songs do, which Rob followed on piano and the rest of the song came together really quickly".As of February 15, 'Started Something' is available on Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple Music and other fine digital music platforms. The 'Wonder' album will be released on April 21 and available on limited edition CD, pretty pink vinyl and digitally.In support of this release, Jody and the Jerms will be performing for select UK dates with more dates to be added. Further info can be found at https://jodyandthejerms.com/live"It's almost like power pop, a bit Bangles... or jangle pop. Lovely" ~ Radcliffe & Maconie, BBC 6 Music"Jody had to be coerced into singing, and she does it really well. It's good isn't it!" ~ Top40-Charts.com"Aglow in sugar-spun pop confections and unforgettable harmonies that conjures the jangling heyday of The Bangles and the buoyant rhythms of The Regrettes... Jody and the Jerms summon the summer in the most effortless of ways" ~ Stereo Embers Magazine"All exquisite... Breathtaking stuff" ~ Oxfordshire Music Scene"At the top of their A-game... a welcome and liberating flame" ~ Nightshift Magazine"Rich and diversely entertaining... they sparkle continually with ambition and poise" ~ Liverpool Sound & VisionTRACK LIST1. Started Something2. Counting Dreams3. Safe4. The Harder I Try5. Intuition6. Last Ones Standing7. Just For Show8. Insatiable9. Don't Look Back10. Waves11. Bare12. Get Your Feet Out Of My ShoesAll songs written by Jody and the Jermsexcept 'Get Your Feet Of My Shoes' originally recorded by Boothill Foot Tappers (1984) and written by Chris ThompsonJody Jeger - vocalsNiall Jeger - guitars & vocals James Millson - guitars & vocalsRobert Anwood - piano & synth David Meaden - bassAlex Bridge - drums & percussion (apart from 'Don't Look Back')Steve Clark - drums, percussion, Melotron & vocals on 'Don't Look Back'Drew Atkins - bass on 'Safe', 'Just For Show' & 'Last Ones Standing'Andy Boyd - trumpet on 'Bare'Produced, mixed and mastered by Mark Gardener at OX4 Sound Studioexcept 'Bare', 'Intuition', 'Don't Look Back', 'Get Your Feet Out Of My Shoes' & 'Insatiable' mixed by Mike Bannard at Safehouse Studio, Oxford.Cover artwork and design by Tim MannersTOUR DATESSat., February 18 BOURNEMOUTH - Obsidian @ 7pmFri., March 10 NEWBURY - Craven Arms @ 7pmFri., March 17 SOUTHAMPTON - The Attic @ 7pmFri., March 31 OXFORD - The Bullingdon (with The Shapes) @ 9pmWed., May 3 EDINBURGH - Leith Depot @ 7pmThu., May 4 GLASGOW - Slouch @ 8pmFri., May 5 YORK - FortyFive Vinyl Cafe @ 7pmSat., May 6 MANCHESTER - R-Fest at Retro @ 6pmSun., May 7 LONDON - Off the Cuff, SE240JN (with Jinder) @ 7pmSat., May 20 WOKINGHAM - Hope and Anchor @ 7pmFri., June 2 BRISTOL - The Thunderbolt @ 8pmSun, July 2 MINEHEAD, SOMERSET - Weirfest at Porlock Weir @ 7pmSat., Aug 5 GLOUCESTER - Millwood Cam Festival @ 7pmThu., Aug 31 BLANFORD - Hall & Woodhead @ 7pm



