Lucias Malcolm (Call Me Malcolm) Releasing Debut Solo Album 'Past, Present And Future Regrets' On March 10, 2023

Lucias is part of the Blackstar Amplification roster (w/ Goldfinger, Bob Mould, Frank Turner), and is represented by All Corners Artist Booking (w/ Direct Hit!, Red City Radio). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lucias Malcolm, frontman for acclaimed UK ska-punk band Call Me Malcolm, has announced plans to release his debut solo album titled 'Past, Present and Future Regrets' on March 10th. The new single "No Spoilers, But Everyone Dies At The End," is out today, along with an accompanying music video.Of the track, Lucias says "'No Spoilers' is about a theoretical future break up. At its heart, it's a love song, but about a love soon to be lost. It's about depression's effect on relationships, the tendency it has to make us self-destructive, and how on a long enough timeline everything must come to an end. I adore coupling melancholy themes with bright arrangements, so once I found the melody, I knew this track was going to reach some dark places."Track/Video Credits:Song written, programmed and recorded by Lucias Malcolm.Vocals produced, and the track mixed and mastered, by Oz Craggs at Hidden Track Studios (As Everything Unfolds, Mallory Knox, thecityisours, RXPTRS)Video by Andy BakerLucias Malcolm - Press Photo 2 - MST PhotographyLucias Malcolm is a punk multi-instrumentalist from Kent, UK. Over the last 4 years. Lucias gained prominence in the UK and US DIY music scenes as songwriter-in-chief for ska/punk band Call Me Malcolm, who "have been quietly making some of the most special, unique, ambitious music in the punk underground." (Brooklyn Vegan)Lucias releases his debut album 'Past, Present and Future Regrets' on March 10th.The ten punk rock tracks, written, performed, programmed and recorded by Lucias, combine refined punk force with unfettered emotional honesty. Telling the story of one scarred night in the mind of an insomniac, the vocals were produced, and the album mixed and mastered, by Oz Craggs at Hidden Track Studios (As Everything Unfolds, Mallory Knox, thecityisours, RXPTRS).Lucias is part of the Blackstar Amplification roster (w/ Goldfinger, Bob Mould, Frank Turner), and is represented by All Corners Artist Booking (w/ Direct Hit!, Red City Radio).



