Ruiz! Releases 'Love Is Blind' On March 3, 2023





Love is



This is the raw energy of Ruiz! All of these recordings are elegant modern electronic pop music, home-made, DiY,



Hugh's previously been involved with The Clear, The Jim Muir Slideshow (Single of the week in the Guardian, celebrated album '...and with the Fading of the light' 4/5 Q, Uncut, The Times), and obLONG amongst many others over the years.



As well as playing all the instruments himself on all his recordings he'd never written or sung anything on his own until Lockdown left him staring at his Mac. A teacher by day, creator by night. Keep on keeping on!

https://ruizmusic.net/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ruiz! is the mysteriously evoked moniker from Sheffield based DIY multi instrumentalist, songwriter, producer and vocalist Hugh Ruiz Robert. Recorded with just a laptop, extra live instruments, it all started in Lockdown, the new collection of songs seamlessly transcends across 60's rock'n'roll, electronica, punk, pop, psychedelia and dark rock, with each genre being effortlessly fused with Ruiz!'s take on life in modern times. Songs about life, love and the modern maladies between men and women, and life in these strange Covid times. It has been perfectly described as Iberian Psych by Sheffield's Reverent Jon McClure.Love is Blind is the 9th release on Only Fruit Recordings, and drops on the 3rd of March, 2023. It follows on from The Human Touch, One Rule, Falling and 5 Seconds, all released in 2022, and also featured on the BBC Introducing Mix Tape, courtesy of Tom Robinson. The first single, Morning, arrived at the end of August 2020, Please Baby Please on the 15th of January 2021, and Blue Mediterranean on March 26th, 2021. These three featured on the album Mind Games, released on Only Fruit Recordings in the summer of 2021. A new album will be out in 2023, and will also be on Only Fruit Recordings.This is the raw energy of Ruiz! All of these recordings are elegant modern electronic pop music, home-made, DiY, Corona era sonic landscapes. The quality is consistent. The compositions are smart. The hooks are contagious. The choruses are catchy.Hugh's previously been involved with The Clear, The Jim Muir Slideshow (Single of the week in the Guardian, celebrated album '...and with the Fading of the light' 4/5 Q, Uncut, The Times), and obLONG amongst many others over the years.As well as playing all the instruments himself on all his recordings he'd never written or sung anything on his own until Lockdown left him staring at his Mac. A teacher by day, creator by night. Keep on keeping on!https://ruizmusic.net/



