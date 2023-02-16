Classical-Pop Artist Cameron Owen Releases Dramatic Cover Of 'Bridge Over Troubled Water'



www.youtube.com/channel/UCGf0ZgJ0sewfkZYxoVlOZRg/videos New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Classical-pop artist Cameron Owen has released his latest dramatic cover of Simon and Garfunkel's 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' on Friday 10th February via Kycker Records.The award-winning British pianist and singer, based in London and New York, has a busy international performing career, collaborating with industry-leading artists in the pop, Broadway and classical genres. In late 2022 Cameron was the headline act at Dartmouth House, Mayfair.As well as singing with the Grammy Award-winning group Polyphony, Cameron has recorded and broadcast for the BBC, Classic FM, SWR Deutschland and WQXR (New York), including giving a recital broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 for the opening of the BBC Proms with trumpeter Matilda Lloyd. He has also gained support from the likes of the Los Angeles Times who quoted "if you're not touched by tenor Cameron Owen on Holst's In the Bleak Midwinter, you have Grinch in your soul" and Gramophone who declared "Step-out soloists add lustre: among them, the tenor Cameron Owen please[s] particularly". The pianist has also performed at "many of the world's foremost venues, including giving several recitals at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the BBC Proms, Royal Festival Hall, Wigmore Hall, and many other broadcasts'' says The NewsRoom after his debut showcase at Dartmouth House, Mayfair last year.Cameron describes the track on a more personal note: "The original Bridge Over Troubled Water is to me, a piano piece with vocal obbligato. The first three seconds of the intro are instantly and globally recognised. I wanted to build on that legacy by conceiving of my cover as essentially a filmic piano concerto where the vocal line and text are more of a commentary on the instrumental. The finished product comprises 96 independent tracks, including full symphony orchestra, organ and choir, so that in the most epic of moments, the tools were there to show the extent to which this guy is prepared to sacrifice himself for his loved one. It's love on a Hollywood scale."With more releases lined up for the rising artist this year, Cameron Owen's first single of 2023 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' has hit the ground running with its orchestral arrangements and noteworthy cinematic movements.open.spotify.com/track/0sDKEYqRjNiT1s1rZcwblYopen.spotify.com/artist/2cujfTUiyYvZU9XQhLnyqawww.instagram.com/cameronowenmusicwww.facebook.com/cameronowenmusicwww.youtube.com/channel/UCGf0ZgJ0sewfkZYxoVlOZRg/videos



