Blues Rock Superstar Joe Bonamassa Releases Awe-Inspiring Live Recording Of "Mind's Eye" From 'Tales Of Time'





'Tales Of Time' will be released on 4/14 via Bonamassa's J&R Adventures in CD/DVD, CD/BR, vinyl, and digital formats. For more information and to pre-order, please visit https://jbonamassa.com/



"This live show represents our most progressive and largest production to date, focusing on my most ambitious studio album to date," adds Bonamassa. "My band was a force of nature on this show, and it truly was a special night."



Cited by Guitar World as "arguably the world's biggest blues guitarist," Bonamassa is known for taking risks and venturing into uncharted territory throughout his wide-ranging career. 'Time Clocks' marked his most raw, rocking studio album yet, with American Songwriter sharing, "Bonamassa pushes into fresh territory while staying within a blues-based framework," and "there is more than enough proof in this sprawling set that Bonamassa doesn't intend to rest on his laurels or take his star status in the blues-rock genre for granted."



Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Journeyman provides the infrastructure needed to jumpstart the careers of exceptional independent artists, who are too often overlooked by the major labels or concert promoters while circumventing the resistance of typical "gatekeepers" who don't support indie acts. "I wanted to take what I've had to learn the hard way to create a company that could make navigating this process a little easier," Bonamassa explains.



For more information on 'Tales Of Time' and to purchase tickets to Bonamassa's upcoming tour, please visit https://jbonamassa.com



1. Notches

3. Curtain Call

4. Mind's Eye

5. Questions And Answers

6. The Loyal Kind

7. Known Unknowns

8. Time Clocks

9. Just 'Cos You Can Don't Mean You Should

10. Evil Mama



Feb. 15 Clay Center Charleston, WV

Feb. 17 Playhouse

Feb. 18 Riverside Theater Milwaukee, WI

Feb. 20 The Orpheum Theater Madison, WI

Feb. 22 Peoria Civic Center Theater Peoria, IL

Feb. 24 DeVos Performance Hall Grand Rapids, MI

Feb. 25 Morris Performing Arts Center South Bend, IN

Feb. 28 Shea's Buffalo Theatre Buffalo, NY

March 1 Benedum Center Pittsburgh, PA

March 3 Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC

March 4 Fox Theatre Atlanta, GA

March 5 Soldiers And Sailors Memorial Auditorium Chattanooga, TN

March 7 Montgomery Performing Arts Centre Montgomery, AL

March 8 Saenger Theatre New Orleans, LA

March 10 The King Center Melbourne, FL

March 11 The St. Augustine Amphitheatre St. Augustine, FL

March 13 Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea VIII Miami, FL

August 12 Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY *

August 13 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Bethel, NY *

* Keeping the Blues Alive presents:



Blues-rock superstar



Bonamassa earned his third GRAMMY nomination with 2020's 'Royal Tea,' recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios. The album brought Bonamassa full circle: reconnecting the guitar-slinging kid who stumbled across the best of British blues in his dad's vinyl collection to the player he is today. That same year, Bonamassa delivered a groundbreaking live performance from the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, where he played 'Royal Tea' in its entirety to over tens of thousands of people across the globe via livestream, recording the full set for the live concert film and album 'Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman,' released in 2021.



Bonamassa also runs Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, a non-profit that promotes music education and blues music by funding scholarships and providing music education resources to schools in need. To date, the foundation has provided schools and teachers with over $1 Million and has positively impacted 74,000 students in all 50 states.



Created by Bonamassa and Roy Weisman, Keeping The Blues Alive Records (KTBA Records) has released albums for many artists, including musical icon Dion's 'Blues With Friends,'



