Renee Rapp To Drop Deluxe 'Everything To Everyone' EP Next Week

Rapp can also be seen as Leighton in Mindy Kaling's original comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Reneé Rapp has announced that she will release the deluxe edition of her "Everything to Everyone" EP next Friday, February 24.The standard EP was originally released in November of 2022, and features seven tracks, including " Too Much " and "In the Kitchen." The EP was the followup to her debut single, "Tattoos," which was released in early June 2022."Can't wait for you to hear what's new," Rapp stated in an Instagram post sharing the new cover art.Rapp is currently recording and preparing to film the new musical movie adaptation of Mean Girls, in which she will reprise her Broadway performance as Regina George.Rapp is an American singer and actress who made her Broadway debut in Mean Girls as Regina George in 2019. She won the "Best Performance by an Actress" award at the 2018 Jimmy Awards. Rapp's other theatre credits include Spring Awakening and Big Fish.Rapp can also be seen as Leighton in Mindy Kaling's original comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max.



